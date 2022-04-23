ARMAGH — The 130-foot mark isn’t eluding Justley Sharp any longer.
Time and time again last season, Sharp fell tantalizingly short of that distance in the discus, but she can laugh about it now. She has exceeded 130 feet on multiple occasions this season already, including Friday at the Appalachian Invitational at United High School.
The Homer-Center junior won the girls’ discus with a throw of 131 feet, 7 inches.
“That was a wall that I was hitting,” Sharp said with a laugh. “I think it was somewhat of a mental block almost. But I’ve broken that wall, so hopefully we’re past that.”
Sharp was the lone Indiana County athlete to win multiple individual events Friday. She also won the shot put with a throw of 40-0½.
“A meet like today, you always want to PR, and today, I struggled a little bit,” she said. “I didn’t quite get there. But I was happy with how I threw, but not satisfied. I’d like to be somewhere around 45-foot (in the shot put) ... but I’m OK with today. I’m not disappointed. That’s all you’ve got to go for at the end of the day, is just get the win and (the distances) will come.”
Sharp was one of six area athletes to win an individual event.
Marion Center’s Reagan Ryen won the girls’ 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.32, River Valley’s Sara McConnell won the 400 (1:02.28) and Northern Cambria’s Ella Miller won the 1,600 (5:34.51).
McConnell and Miller both qualified for the state meet a year ago as freshmen, and they’re both eyeing a return trip to Shippensburg this season.
“I want to continue to drop that time and try and make it back to states,” McConnell said. “Every time I run the 400, I just think about getting back there. I want to so bad.”
“It really helps my confidence,” Miller said. “I’ve started off (the season) a little bit slower than where I’d like to be. I haven’t reached my goal yet.”
On the boys’ side, United’s Bridger Blankenbicker cleared 13 feet, 1 inch in the boys’ pole vault to tie his own school record and break the Appalachian Invitational meet record. Purchase Line’s Brady Syster won the 400 dash (53.44).
To the surprise of few, the Marion Center girls won the 1,600- and 3,200- meter relays, and Ryen was on both winning relay teams. The Stingers were the top seed entering the meet in both events, and they lived up to the seeding.
The quartet of Lilly Ryer, Reagan Ryen, Lydia Miller and Mikayla Gatskie won the 3,200 relay with a time of 10:20.30, beating the field by more than 36 seconds. The 1,600 relay wasn’t nearly as easy for the Stingers, who entered the final lap trailing before sophomore Lydia Miller made up a deficit of about 7-10 meters during her leg.
“That was awesome,” Ryen said of Lydia Miller’s lap. “She’s our anchor for a reason. “In the (1,600), we have a bunch of new girls on the team, so it was nice to test that out in a bigger environment.”