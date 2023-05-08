Justley Sharp

ALTOONA — Justley Sharp was imperfectly perfect on Friday.

The Homer-Center senior went 2-for-2, easily winning both of her events at the Altoona Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic at Mansion Park. The defending PIAA Class 2A champion in girls’ discus, Sharp won that event with a throw of 143 feet, setting meet and facility records in the process. She followed that with a win in the shot put on a throw of 43-5¾.