ALTOONA — Justley Sharp was imperfectly perfect on Friday.
The Homer-Center senior went 2-for-2, easily winning both of her events at the Altoona Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic at Mansion Park. The defending PIAA Class 2A champion in girls’ discus, Sharp won that event with a throw of 143 feet, setting meet and facility records in the process. She followed that with a win in the shot put on a throw of 43-5¾.
But she was anything but perfect in her own mind.
“I would definitely consider myself a perfectionist, and it’s hard to be a perfectionist in a sport that you’re never going to be perfect,” Sharp said. “So that’s definitely a struggle, and it’s hard not to get in your own head and let that pressure build.”
Sharp was one of three area girls, all seniors, to win individual events at the competitive regular-season finale for most schools. Indiana sprinter Abbie Huey also won a pair of events, cruising to victories in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in the Class 3A field, while Marion Center’s Reagan Ryen won the 800 in the Class 2A competition, nearly breaking the school record with a time of 2 minutes, 19.20 seconds.
A week after setting four meet records at the Indiana County Meet, Huey set two more Friday. Her time of 12.03 seconds in the 100 set the meet and facility records. She won the 200 with a time of 25.18, but her time of 25.07 in the preliminaries set the meet record.
Another Indiana senior, Katie Kovalchick, had a banner day and finished in the top three in all three throwing events. She threw personal bests of 112-8 in javelin and 108-1 in discus to place second in those events, and she capped her busy day with a third-place finish in the shot put (32-1¼).
“Disc and jav, I’ve been working a lot with lately, so (setting personal records) in both of those, and I’m really happy about it,” Kovalchick said. “Shot could have gone a lot better, but it’s something I can still work on. But overall, I’m pretty happy.”
River Valley’s Emily Jackson finished second to Sharp in shot put (36-11) and discus (108-8), while Purchase Line’s Rachael Ward placed second in the 400 with a career-best time of 1:01.14, falling short of the win by a mere one-tenth of a second.
Ward ran the anchor leg on the Red Dragons’ 3,200 relay team, which finished third and set a school record for the second consecutive weekend with a time of 10:08.84. The team of Alissa Phillips, Alonna Phillips, Mikeayla Ryen and Ward shattered the previous record by nearly 10 seconds. Purchase Line also placed third in the 1,600 relay with a 4:19.66.
Meanwhile, all three of Indiana’s relay teams placed fourth or better. The quartet of Hannah Cowburn, Cadence Ullman, Kate Mill and Huey finished second in the 400 relay with a season-best time of 50.19. The Indians’ 3,200 relay placed third with a 10:12.12, and the 1,600 relay team took fourth in 4:10.73.
For someone of Sharp’s caliber, winning invitational meets like the Mountain Lion Classic is expected. But for a perfectionist like herself, winning meets isn’t necessarily the end goal, nor does it always leave her satisfied.
“It changed a long time ago in my head from winning to performing better and better the next time,” Sharp said. “It’s been a long time since the goal was to win. It’s always to win, that’s just always implied. But I think there’s something more in my brain that tells me that no matter what it is, I need to take it that step further.
“I didn’t throw great today, but I also could have PR’d and thought the same thing, so it’s just all a matter of where you are in your head and what you’re thinking. That’s part of the reason why I’ve been able to get some of the opportunities that I have is because I’m never satisfied with what I’m doing.”
Other area girls who finished in the top five in their events were: United’s Sarah Marshall in the 100 hurdles (fourth, 17.43) and 300 hurdles (fifth, 50.89); Indiana’s Cadence Ullman in the 100 (fifth, 12.71) and Grace Leeper in the pole vault (T-fifth, 8-0); and Penns Manor’s Jillian Bowman in the pole vault (fifth, 9-0).
