Noah Turk racked up five RBIs and earned the win on the mound in playoff-bound Homer City’s 11-9 victory over Marion Center in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday.
Turk kicked off the scoring with a two-run single in the first, and the Bears made it 3-1 when Nash Budner scored on Dom Shimko’s groundout in the third.
Ethan Wells doubled home a run in the second to put Marion Center on the board.
The early lead proved vital for Homer City (10-5) as both teams scored eight runs the rest of the way.
Marion Center (1-11) outhit Homer City 17-11 and got doubles from Troy Slovinsky, Trent Slovinsky, Wells, Conner James and Cole Adamson. Troy Slovinsky went 3-for-4, James had three hits and Jaxon Davis, Trent Slovinsky and Wells posted two hits apiece. Blair Park and Wells drove in two runs apiece.
However, the offensive explosion wasn’t enough to counter seven errors.
Budner went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, Turk brought home five runs on two hits and Andrew Fisher singled twice for the Bears. Matthew Zerfoss and Shimko had two RBIs each.
Turk pitched 51/3 earnings and allowed seven runs on 14 hits.
James took the loss, tossing three innings.
MAHONING VALLEY 8, KOVACIK INSURANCE 0: Playoff-bound Mahoning Valley capitalized on seven errors and 12 walks to hand Kovacik Insurance its 13th straight loss despite being outhit 7-1.
Nolan Stahlman and Brayden Brooks combined to toss a shutout. Stahlman allowed six hits and issued one walk in six innings.
Lucas Mennitti doubled for Mahoning Valley’s lone hit.
Zeke Doak had two hits for Kovacik Insurance.
Michael Wano surrendered four runs, issued five walks and took the loss.
Kovacik Insurance (1-13) plays two games Saturday, traveling to Marion Center in the morning before welcoming Young Township in the afternoon.
Mahoning Valley (11-2) won for the eighth time in nine games.
ARMSTRONG 16, YOUNG TOWNSHIP 3: Aiden Morando went 4-for-4 and Carson Delano struck out eight as Armstrong powered past host Young Township in five innings.
Armstrong scored in every inning, including a six-run third that made it 9-0 and a five-run fifth to up the score to 16-1.
Young Township scored on Nolan Shotts’ groundout in the fourth and tacked on two runs in the fifth off Ben McCracken’s single and a bases-loaded walk.
Morando drove in a pair of runs and scored two, Dominic Hutchens doubled twice for four RBIs, and Chase Fennell went 3-for-3 and plated two runs for Armstrong. Liam Badac and Delano had two hits apiece, while Zach Waugaman and Donovan Hutchens both doubled.
Colby Desimone and Luke McCullough each doubled for Young Township.
Delano earned the victory, tossing four innings and allowing one run on five hits.
Kash Julius suffered the loss, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits in two innings.
On Wednesday, Armstrong defeated Homer City, 12-5, in a night game at First Commonwealth Bank Field.
Rory Pschirer went 3-for-5, Morando collected three RBIs on two hits and Mason Mills and Kaden Rupp each doubled for Armstrong.
Nash Budner smacked two doubles and drove in two runs, while Brayden Rado tripled and had two hits for the Bears.
Nicholas Kinter earned the win, striking out seven and surrendering three runs on seven hits in five innings.
Noah Turk suffered the loss.
Armstrong (9-4) plays at Marion Center on Monday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY SENIOR LEGION
HEMPFIELD EAST 13, HOMER CITY 5: Homer City Post 493 couldn’t find any offensive footing, falling to visiting Hempfield East in the first game of a doubleheader at First Commonwealth Bank Field.
Michael Dolan plated two runs on a single and Caleb Palmer scored on a balk to put Homer City up 3-1 after the first inning, but Hempfield East responded with five runs in each of the second and third innings to grab an 11-3 lead.
Tristan Redinger hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a bases-loaded walk scored Kadin Homer in the sixth, but Homer City couldn’t mount a comeback rally.
Dolan, Jon Cribbs, Gage Thompson and Braden Dunn all singled for Homer City, which committed five errors.
Four pitchers combined to issue 14 walks for Homer City. Alex Bauer suffered the loss, allowing four runs on three hits in one inning of work.
Homer City (6-8), which played Blairsville Floor Covering in a night game Thursday, welcomes Latrobe this evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.