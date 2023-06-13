Andrew McGee pitched two-hit ball over 62/3 innings and Kadin Homer delivered the decisive hit in Homer City’s 3-0 win over Blairsville in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion game at WyoTech Park on Monday.
McGee struck out eight and walked one before giving way to Garret Minnick, who recorded the final two outs. McGee threw 65 of 98 pitches for strikes.
“Andrew McGee pitched a tremendous game tonight,” Homer City manager Scott Bauer said. “He was very dominant on the mound. There were a lot of stress-free innings.”
Homer provided the big hit in the fifth innings after Homer City missed several opportunities. With the bases loaded, Homer hit the first pitch he saw from relief pitcher Cole Kennedy-Citeroni into the gap in left-center to plate two runs. Michel Dolan drove in the third run of the inning with a groundout.
“That was the difference,” Bauer said.
McGee also got a lift from the defense, which did not commit an error.
“Good defense and Andrew pitched well,” Bauer said. “Owen Saiani made three or four amazing plays that ended innings. The defense all the way around was just playing out of their minds. It was fun to watch and easy to coach.”
Homer had two of Homer City’s four hits. Sammy Yanits and Niko Vadala had Blairsville’s hits.
Hunter Riggle suffered the loss.
“Blairsville did a good job because our guys can hit,” Bauer said. “We just couldn’t get a run across in the first four. We had guys on every inning but just couldn’t get that timely hit. Hunter did a good job getting us out.”
Homer City, which split its first two games of the season over the weekend, is slated to play two games today at home against Latrobe and two Wednesday at home against Bushy Run. The Bearcats are playing a compact schedule resulting from Indiana High School’s run in the PIAA playoffs. Homer City gets several players from Indiana, including McGee and Homer.
“I’m excited for the Indiana boys,” Bauer said. “It compacted out schedule, but as long as the weather cooperates we should be caught up by Thursday. I’m really excited about this year’s team. We have a lot of good ballplayers, and we’re bringing them all together and turning them loose and see what happens. It should be fun.”
