Andrew McGee pitched two-hit ball over 62/3 innings and Kadin Homer delivered the decisive hit in Homer City’s 3-0 win over Blairsville in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion game at WyoTech Park on Monday.

McGee struck out eight and walked one before giving way to Garret Minnick, who recorded the final two outs. McGee threw 65 of 98 pitches for strikes.