The Homer City Bearcats stayed alive in the Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball playoffs Wednesday.
After suffering an 11-3 loss to Murrysville on Tuesday, Homer City bounced back and held on for a 5-4 win in Game 2 of the best-of-three series Wednesday. Game 3 is this evening at Murrysville.
Homer City scored four runs in the second inning to stake starting pitcher Andrew McGee to a nice lead, and the Bearcats added a run in the sixth that proved to be important when Murrysville struck for four runs in the seventh.
“It was well-played by both sides,” Homer City coach Scott Bauer said. “Their pitcher was very efficient and just had one bad inning. And they just didn’t hit Andrew at all — a lot of lazy fly balls and ground balls with weak contact.”
Homer City, the seventh seed, managed only five hits against the second seed but got a good start in the second inning when Tristan Redinger led off and drove the second pitch he saw over the center field fence at First Commonwealth Bank Field.
“I thought it hit the fence and then I saw the kid stop running,” Bauer said. “You don’t see a lot of balls hit out in center. I can probably count on one hand the ones I’ve seen hit out to center.”
After Kadin Homer drew a walk and Michael Dolan singled, Caleb Palmer laid down a sacrifice bunt that went for a base hit when no one covered first base. Michael Krejocic stepped in next and delivered a two-run single. McGee capped the inning when he laid down a safety-squeeze bunt.
Dolan doubled in a run in the sixth that proved to be the game-winner.
McGee pitched the first 52/3 innings and scattered four hits and seven walks. Homer took over in the sixth and was charged with all four runs before Braden Dunn came on to get three straight groundouts.
“We got in a little trouble in the seventh,” Bauer said, “but Braden Dunn induced two ground balls to Kadin Homer, and it was game over.”
Murrysville had only four hits. Three went for extra bases, but none led to runs.
Murrysville starter Blake Bertucci settled in after the second inning and finished with four strikeouts and two walks.
The teams play the decisive game this evening. Krejocic is set to start for Homer City. The winner advances in the playoffs and earns a berth in the Region 7 tournament.
“That team can hit,” Bauer said, “but I feel comfortable with Michael starting.”
In another best-of-three series, Bushy Run finished off Blairsville Floor Covering, 14-3 and 7-0.
YOUTH LEGION
S.W. JACK 17, MARION CENTER 1: S.W. Jack opened the Indiana County Youth Legion playoffs with a four-inning mercy-rule win over Marion Center on the first night of pool play.
Caden Force threw a one-hitter, struck out six and walked one for the Drillers and helped himself with two of his team’s 11 hits. S.W. Jack scored in each inning, with 13 coming in over the third and fourth frames.
Sully VanHoose banged out three hits, including a home run and a double and drove in seven runs. Forced plated two runs, and Jamison Miller cranked out two hits and drove in a run. Luke Rowe also hit a solo home run.
Blair Park doubled in Marion Center’s run.
Both teams play this evening. S.W. Jack plays host to Young Township, and Marion Center visits Armstrong.
ARMSTRONG 19, YOUNG TOWNSHIP 4: Armstrong needed only four innings to dispatch Young Township in its opener of pool play.
Armstrong’s Aiden Morando smacked two hits and drove in four runs, Carson Delano knocked in four runs with a pair of hits, and Jonas Miller had two hits and three RBIs. Zach Waugaman also had two hits and two RBIs.
Kaden Rupp picked up the win.
Kash Julius had two hits and three RBIs for Young Township.
Both teams play this evening. Young Township visits S.W. Jack, and Armstrong welcomes Marion Center.
MAHOINING VALLEY 12, HOMER CITY 2: Mahoning Valley finished off Homer City in five innings in the opener of pool play.
Mahoning Valley scored five runs over the first three innings and tacked on seven in the fifth to enforce the mercy rule.
Logan Baun cranked out three hits and drove in three runs for Mahoning Valley. Nolan Stahlman, Lucas Mennitti and Jaden Greenblatt each banged out two hits and combined for four RBIs.
Max Burkett picked up the win.
Nash Budner had two hits for Homer City.
Both teams play this evening. Mahoning Valley plays host to Brookville, and Homer City welcomes Kovacik Insurance.
BROOKVILLE FIREMAN’S CLUB 19, KOVACIK INSURANCE 9: Brookville Fireman’s Club scored 11 runs in the second inning to make short work of Kovacik Insurance in a five-inning mercy-rule game.
Brookville’s Ladd Blake went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and Joel Burton drove in three runs with a pair of hits. Will Shovestall and Luke Burton each finished with two hits and an RBI apiece.
Joel Burton picked up the win.
Gavin Steeves knocked in three runs and had two RBIs for Kovacik.
Both teams play this evening. Kovacik Insurance visits Homer City, and Brookville visits Mahoning Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.