Homer City, in the midst of a rugged season-opening first week in Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball action, lost to Latrobe, 13-2, in the first game of a doubleheader at First Commonwealth Bank Field on Tuesday.
The second game was postponed due to rain with Homer City leading 2-0 in the first inning.
The Bearcats led 2-1 entering the fourth inning when things fell apart. Latrobe scored 12 runs over the fourth through sixth innings, getting four in each stanza, and ended the game after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Homer City fell to 2-2 in a stretch of eight games in six days. The Bearcats, who get a portion of their roster from Indiana, got a late start on the season while Indiana High was making a run to the PIAA semifinals.
Kadin Homer and Michael Dolan had RBIs for Homer City.
Erick Batista was credited with four RBIs for Latrobe. Duncan Foust finished with two hits.
Logan Bradish picked up the win, and Caleb Palmer suffered the loss.
Homer City’s tough stretch continues this evening, weather permitting, with a doubleheader at home against Bushy Run.
HOMER CITY 10, KOVACIK INSURANCE 2: Homer City pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in a two-hitter in a win over Kovacik Insurance in an Indiana County Youth Legion game played Monday.
Nash Budner pitched six innings and struck out 11 while walking four and yielding two hits. Dom Shimko took over in the seventh and struck out all three batters he faced on 13 ptiches.
Homer City (6-2) capitalized on six hits and 11 walks.
The Bears took a 4-0 lead after three innings, extended it to 7-2 after four and scored three more runs over its final two at-bats. Budner drove in three runs, and Noah Turk, Shimko and Brady Frazer each knocked in one.
Skyler Lewber and Luke Pickerd each had a hit and an RBI for Kovacik Insurance (1-9).
The teams play this evening at WyoTech Park in Blairsville.
TUESDAY’S BOX SCORE
LATROBE 13, HOMER CITY 2
Batista 4-0-1-4, L.Amatucci 3-0-0-0, Bradish 4-1-1-0, V.Amatucci 4-1-1-0, Bush 3-2-1-0, Albaugh 3-2-1-2, Foust 3-3-2-1, Moreland 1-2-0-1, Cararini 2-1-0-1, Totals 27-13-7-9
McGee 4-0-2-0, Dunn 3-1-1-0, Redinger 2-0-0-0, Palmer 2-1-1-0, K.Homer 3-0-0-1, Dolan 3-0-1-1, Thompson 2-0-0-0, Cribbs 0-0-0-0, Rado 0-0-0-0, Birchall 1-0-0-0, Misko 2-0-0-0, Minnick 1-0-0-0, Totals 23-2-5-2
Homer City 002 000 — 2 5 4
2B — Bush, Albaugh, Foust, McGee. W — Bradish 6 K, 3 BB. L —Palmer 0 K, 5 BB. MONDAY’S BOX SCORE
HOMER CITY 10, KOVACIK INSURANCE 2
Ward 3-0-0-0, B.Doak 2-0-0-0, Z.Doak 3-0-0-0, Steeves 3-0-0-0, Dinger 2-1-0-0, Shannon 2-0-0-0, Elliot 1-0-0-0, Lewber 3-0-1-1, Pickerd 2-0-1-1, Snow 1-1-0-0, Height 1-0-0-0, Keys 1-0-0-0, Totals 24-2-2-2
Rado 2-3-1-0, Birchall 2-1-0-0, Budner 2-1-1-3, Turk 4-0-1-1, Shunko 2-0-1-1, Zerfoss 3-0-0-0, Frazer 2-1-1-1, Deyarmin 2-1-0-0, Palmer 2-1-0-0, Fisher 2-2-1-0, Totals 23-10-6-6
Kovacik Insurance 000 200 0 — 2 2 1
Homer City 103 321 x — 10 6 12
2B — Lewber, Budner. W — Budner 11 K, 4 BB. L — B.Doak 3 K, 7 BB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.