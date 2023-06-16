Legion logo

Homer City scored six runs in the fourth inning and held off Mount Pleasant, 10-8, in its second straight victory in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game at First Commonwealth Bank Field on Thursday.

The Bearcats trailed 5-4 entering the fourth inning. The rally started when Andrew McGee reached on an error, and moved to third on Braden Dunn’s base hit. McGee scored on a passed ball with one out. Nick Love followed with a single to put two runners on, and Caleb Palmer delivered an RBI single with a 6-5 lead. Another run scored on Kadin Homer’s grounder that was played into an error.