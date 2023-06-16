Homer City scored six runs in the fourth inning and held off Mount Pleasant, 10-8, in its second straight victory in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game at First Commonwealth Bank Field on Thursday.
The Bearcats trailed 5-4 entering the fourth inning. The rally started when Andrew McGee reached on an error, and moved to third on Braden Dunn’s base hit. McGee scored on a passed ball with one out. Nick Love followed with a single to put two runners on, and Caleb Palmer delivered an RBI single with a 6-5 lead. Another run scored on Kadin Homer’s grounder that was played into an error.
After Michael Krejocic singled, Palmer scored on a while pitch and Homer cross the plate on an error on Michael Dolan’s grounder to make it 9-5. Krejocic scored on Jace Misko’s groundout for a 10-5 lead.
Mount Pleasant added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh before Gage Thompson came on in relief and got the final three outs after putting two runners aboard to start the seventh.
Each team committed five errors, and there were a combined 13 walks, with Homer City issuing nine. Mount Pleasant managed only six hits.
Dunn banged out three hits for the Bearcats, and Krejocic had two hits and two RBIs. Homer had two RBIs and Palmer and Dolan had one each.
Homer, who came on in relief of Krejocic, picked up the win with 32/3 innings of work. Only four of the eight runs Mount Pleasant scored were earned.
Homer City improved to 4-3 with its seventh game in six days. The Bearcats play at Murrysville on Saturday afternoon.
HOMER CITY 15, KOVACIK INSURANCE 3: Homer City scored seven runs in the first inning and totaled 14 after three in a five-inning mercy rule win over Kovacik Insurance in an Indiana County Youth Legion game.
Homer City took advantage of 12 hits, five walks and seven errors in its seventh win in nine games.
Matthew Zerfoss led the Homer City hit parade by going 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
No other Bears player had more than one hit, but Dom Shimko and Andrew Fisher collected two RBIs apiece, and Brayden Rado, Nash Budner, Brady Frazer and Eli Turk each had one. Zerfoss and Nate Birchall each doubled, and Connor Deyarmin scored three runs.
Zeke Doak doubled twice and Hayden Haight also stroked a double for Kovacik Insurance. Brady Doak had the only RBI.
Homer City visits Brookville on Monday, and Kovacik Insurance (1-10) visits Marion Center on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.