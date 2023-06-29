In a game in which the teams combined for only four hits, Homer City took advantage of a couple errors and a walk to manufacture a 2-1 win over Unity in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game at First Commonwealth Bank Field on Wednesday.
Homer City scored twice in a second inning that started with a walk. After Nick Love hit into a forceout, he stole second, moved to third on an error on the catcher and scored on Kadin Homer’s sacrifice fly. After an error, Adam Cowburn pushed across the second run with a single, which was Homer City’s lone hit of the game.
Homer and Braden Dunn made the two runs stand up, combining on a three-hitter. Homer pitched the hitless ball for the first three innings while striking out three and walking four, and Dunn pitched the final four, allowing all three hits and the lone run. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Josh Vacha suffered the loss despite pitching a one-hitter. He walked seven and struck out six, and both runs were unearned. Unity committed three errors.
Unity (3-16) scored its lone run in the fifth inning when Vince Gaskey followed two hit batsmen with an RBI single.
Homer City (6-7) plays host to Hempfield East and Blairsville Floor Covering in a doubleheader this evening.
SOMERSET 3, BLAIRSVILLE FLOOR COVERING 0: Blairsville Floor Covering dropped its eighth straight game, getting shut out by Somerset at home.
Somerset’s Zane Hagans cranked out a solo home run to start the scoring in the fourth inning. Two more runs crossed in the sixth on an error and a sacrifice fly.
Blairsville, which hasn’t scored a run in 12 innings spanning two games, had five hits and committed three errors. Avery Foreman doubled, and Caden Vresilovic, Niko Vadala, Cameron Reaugh and Jacob Gillin all singled.
Hagans went 2-for-3 and plated a pair of runs for Somerset.
Eric Harris got the win, fanning five and issuing one walk in a full-game outing.
Vadala was the hard-luck loser, pitching seven innings, striking out seven and allowing three runs on six hits.
Blairsville Floor Covering (2-15) plays at Homer City this evening. Somerset plays host to Young Township on Friday.
LATROBE 10, YOUNG TOWNSHIP 2: Logan Bradish struck out nine batters in a full-game outing to push Latrobe over host Young Township.
The Jethawks scored three runs in the second inning to start the scoring and racked up seven more the rest of the way. Young Township pushed a run across in each of the fourth and sixth innings.
Erick Batista went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while Colin Bush, Haden Sierocky and Louie Amatucci had two hits apiece as part of Latrobe’s 12-hit performance.
Bradish allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and didn’t issue a walk in the win.
Young Township plays at Somerset on Friday.
YOUTH LEGION
S.W. JACK 15, KOVACIK INSURANCE 0: S.W. Jack scored 15 runs on 15 hits in a three-inning shutout of visiting Kovacik Insurance for its third straight win following three consecutive losses after a 5-0 start.
The Drillers jumped on Kovacik, scoring eight runs in the first, adding one in the second and finishing off the mercy-rule win with six runs in the third.
Sully Vanhoose went 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs, while Luke Rowe and Elijah Thomas had two hits and three RBIs apiece. Ethan Shank smacked two hits, including a double, and scored three runs for S.W. Jack.
Zeke Doak singled for Kovacik Insurance’s lone hit.
Ryan Okapal struck out six in two innings and earned the win.
Jasmine Keys suffered the loss.
Both teams play this evening. S.W. Jack (8-3) plays at Brookville Fireman’s Club, and Kovacik Insurance (1-12) welcomes Mahoning Valley.
MAHONING VALLEY 16, MARION CENTER 6: Parker Stahlman smacked three doubles in Mahoning Valley’s mercy-rule win over visiting Marion Center.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first, Marion Center put up a six-run second, getting RBI singles from Haden Fox, Ethan Wells, Troy Slovinsky and Conner James and a double by Trent Slovinsky.
Mahoning Valley tied it in the bottom half of the inning on Logan Baun’s two-run single. Logan Moore doubled in a run in the third before Mahoning Valley racked up nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings to enact the mercy rule.
Stahlman and Baun collected four RBIs apiece, while Baun, Max Burkett, and Landan Temchulla had two hits each for Mahoning Valley. Moore doubled twice.
Troy Slovinsky and Wells had two hits apiece for Marion Center.
Lucas Mennitti pitched five innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits and striking out four in the win.
Tyler Mellott suffered the loss, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits and issuing six walks in three innings.
Both teams play this evening. Mahoning Valley (10-2) visits Kovacik Insurance, and Marion Center (1-8) welcomes Homer City.
BROOKVILLE FIREMAN’S CLUB 9, YOUNG TOWNSHIP 0: Sam Krug tossed a one-hitter and Brookville Fireman’s Club blanked Young Township at home.
Brookville’s Joel Burton singled home Krug in the second to start the scoring, Ladd Blake’s triple made it 4-0 in the fourth, and Luke Burtin, Sergio Sotrillo and Will Shofestail all drove in runs in the fifth.
Sotrillo plated three runs, while Burtin, Burton and Shofestail had two hits apiece for Brookville.
J.J. Cessna singled in the seventh inning to break up the no-hitter.
Krug struck out 10 and issued one walk in a complete-game showing.
Luke McCullough pitched four innings and suffered the loss.
Both teams have home games this evening. Young Township (6-7) faces Armstrong, and Brookville (8-5) takes on S.W. Jack.
