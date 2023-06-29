Legion logo

In a game in which the teams combined for only four hits, Homer City took advantage of a couple errors and a walk to manufacture a 2-1 win over Unity in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game at First Commonwealth Bank Field on Wednesday.

Homer City scored twice in a second inning that started with a walk. After Nick Love hit into a forceout, he stole second, moved to third on an error on the catcher and scored on Kadin Homer’s sacrifice fly. After an error, Adam Cowburn pushed across the second run with a single, which was Homer City’s lone hit of the game.