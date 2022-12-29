Gavin Homer netted 10 field goals as Indiana pulled out a 10-point victory, 62-52, over Valley in St. Joseph’s tournament on Wednesday.
The Indians grabbed a 17-10 lead after the first eight minutes and took a 15-point advantage into halftime, 32-17.
The Vikings gained ground with a 24-15 third quarter to make it a six-point game, 47-41, but Indiana kept the lead by outscoring Valley 15-11 in the final frame.
Homer led all scorers with 21 points, including 15 in the second half. Stanford Webb also reached double digits with 11 points.
Dallas Price posted 16 points and Xavier Wilson netted 12 to lead Valley (2-8).
Indiana, which moved back to .500 at 5-5, plays Greensburg Salem at home on Tuesday.
RIVER VALLEY 63, APOLLO-RIDGE 45: River Valley used a 42-point second half to complete a come-from-behind victory over the host team at Apollo-Ridge’s tournament.
The Vikings got three 3-pointers from Owen Crawford to go up 15-7 after eight minutes.
The Panthers got nine points from Dom Speal in the second quarter to bring River Valley within three, 24-21, at halftime.
River Valley came out of the half hot, poured in 22 points in the third to take a 43-35 lead and doubled up on Apollo, 20-10, in the fourth to seal the win.
Speal led the Panthers with 18 points. Jayden Whitfield (14), Luke Woodring (11) and Brad McDivitt (10) all reached double figures.
Jacob Mull piled on a game-high 21 points on five field goals and 10-for-11 free throw shooting for the Vikings.
River Valley (5-4) and Apollo-Ridge (1-8) continue with tournament play today.
UNITED 70, SOMERSET 56: Brad Felix led four United starters in double figures, and the unbeaten Lions used 12 3-pointers to top Class 4A Somerset in the opening round of North Star’s tournament.
United outscored Somerset 23-14 in the opening quarter before both teams posted matching 14s in the second.
The Lions outscored Somerset 33-28 in the second half to put a stamp on its ninth victory without a loss.
Felix used eight field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, to back his 20 points. Dylan Dishong drained four 3-pointers and registered 16 points, while Joe Marino sank a pair of 3-pointers and totaled 14 points. Isaac Worthington finished with 11 points and Tyler Robertson hit 3 3-pointers and just missed double figures with nine points.
United (9-0) plays in today’s championship game.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 46, PURCHASE LINE 18: Northern Cambria held Purchase Line to single digits in all four quarters to take down the host Red Dragons in a Heritage Conference matchup.
The Colts jumped out to a 21-8 halftime lead and outscored Purchase Line 25-10 in the second half.
Quentin Brooks and Brock Small scored four points apiece for the Red Dragons.
Not details were available on Northern Cambria’s statistics.
Northern Cambria and Purchase Line continue tournament play today.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC 86, LIGONIER VALLEY 60: Jaydis Kennedy poured in 31 points as Geibel Catholic defeated Ligonier Valley in Berlin’s tournament.
Geibel Catholic shot out to a 60-31 halftime lead, which was enough to withstand a 29-24 push from the Rams in the second half.
Kennedy led all scorers, and Tre White followed with 24 points for Geibel (2-5).
Ligonier Valley’s Chet Dillamen netted four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, while Parker Hollick scored 13 on the strength of three 3-pointers. Hayden Sierocky grabbed 13 boards and dished out six assists.
The Rams play at Apollo-Ridge on Jan. 4.
GIRLS
BETHEL PARK 62, INDIANA 56: Bethel Park built a 14-point halftime lead and held off a late-game Indiana charge to pick up an opening-round win in Latrobe’s tournament.
Both teams registered 10 points in the first quarter, but Bethel Park used a 22-4 advantage in the second quarter to take a 32-18 lead into halftime. Indiana rallied to knock seven points off the lead with a 19-12 third quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Bethel Park hit 24 of 30 free throws, and Indiana was 20 of 32.
Eve Fiala led three Indiana scorers in double figures with 17 points, and Katie Kovalchick added 13. Bella Antonacci hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Mary Boff led Bethel Park (2-6) with 16 points and Sophia Nath chipped in with 13.
Indiana (5-3) plays Peters Township at Latrobe today.
HAZLETON 56, MARION CENTER 41: Marion Center couldn’t get its offense in gear until the fourth quarter and lost to unbeaten Hazleton in Punxsutawney’s tournament.
The Stingers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter after managing only 20 in the first three periods. By that time, Hazelton held a 25-point lead.
Mya Lipsie led Marion Center with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kaelee Elkin and Natalie Black scored 10 apiece and combined for 12 rebounds. Lydia Miller grabbed 10 rebounds and came up with eights steals to go with five points.
Lacie Kringe led Hazleton (8-0) with 22 points.
Marion Center (2-6) plays in the consolation game today.
APOLLO-RIDGE 78, EAST ALLEGHENY 9: Four Vikings registered double figures and the hosts held East Allegheny to four field goals in an opening-round win at the Apollo Ridge tournament.
Apollo-Ridge outscored East Allegheny 16-3 in the first quarter and held the Wildcats scoreless in a 24-0 second quarter. The Vikings cruised in the second half, posting 38 points to East Allegheny’s 6.
Sophie Yard topped Apollo-Ridge scorers with 17 points, and Syd McCray followed with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Mull and Kylar Toland scored 10 points apiece.
East Allegheny fell to 3-3.
Apollo-Ridge (7-1) plays Derry (5-3), a 49-31 winner over Ligonier Valley, in today’s championship game.