kiera baughman

KIERA BAUGHMAN

MILLERSVILLE — IUP unleashed timely 3-point shooting against Millersville and beat the Marauders, 80-62, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover game on Friday afternoon.

IUP (10-0, 5-0) hit a season-high 14 3-pointers, which tied for the second most in a game in school history and the Crimson Hawks’ most since the 2019-20 season opener against Davis & Elkins.

