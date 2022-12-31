MILLERSVILLE — IUP unleashed timely 3-point shooting against Millersville and beat the Marauders, 80-62, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover game on Friday afternoon.
IUP (10-0, 5-0) hit a season-high 14 3-pointers, which tied for the second most in a game in school history and the Crimson Hawks’ most since the 2019-20 season opener against Davis & Elkins.
Overall, 14 of the 26 made field goals for IUP came from beyond the arc. Kiera Baughman, playing about 30 minutes from her hometown, dazzled with a career-high 32 points on 7-for-13 shooting. The sophomore guard dropped in 16 points in each half, going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.
Gina Adams added five 3s for 15 points and added five rebounds. Alana Cardona quietly posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Teirra Preston added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Millersville (6-5, 1-4) started the game strong and continually chipped away in the team’s third consecutive setback. Marin Miller logged a team-high 21 points while Taylor Langan added 16 points.
After a slow start to the first half, IUP used a big run spanning into the second quarter to move in front. Both sides worked through several hot and cold shooting spurts in a tightly contested half. Both sides were cold from the floor to start the contest as Millersville methodically opened up a 6-0 advantage over the initial three minutes.
Millersville later pushed the lead to 11-4 before IUP countered with consecutive 3s, courtesy of Adams and Baughman, before the game’s initial media timeout. Off a rebound from Preston, IUP raced ahead in transition as Cardona converted through contact for the Hawks’ first lead of the day at 13-11. It was all part of a larger 11-2 run as IUP held Millersville scoreless for nearly five minutes in the opening frame.
Jazmyne DeShields, a midterm Robert Morris transfer making her IUP debut, banked in her opening field goal attempt from distance for a 16-13 IUP advantage. After a scramble near midcourt and steal from Preston, Baughman surged ahead to beat the first-quarter buzzer for an 18-13 edge.
Maria Cerro became the fourth IUP scorer to knock down a 3 in the opening half, lifting IUP to a 21-15 lead just under two minutes into the second quarter. Millersville sliced the deficit to within two points at 21-19 following a nifty fast-break bucket from Miller. Baughman drilled her third basket from beyond the arc, working the IUP advantage to 26-20 at the 5:17 mark of the second quarter.
The Marauders countered in an up-and-down first half, getting back to within 28-27. Off an offensive rebound, Baughman stepped into another 3 from the right wing as IUP took a 33-29 lead into the intermission.
The Hawks surged out of the gate in the third quarter, upping the advantage to 40-31 after some stellar offense, which included a slick feed from Cerro to Preston at 8:35. IUP endured a brief scoreless stretch before Baughman and Cerro canned 3-point buckets for the largest lead of the contest at 48-37 midway through the third.
The Hawks went scoreless for about four minutes, allowing Millersville to chip its deficit to 48-41 with about one minute showing in the third period. Janeira Scott, another midterm Robert Morris transfer making her IUP debut, found Cardona inside for a bucket before converting of a fast-break basket that propelled IUP ahead at 52-41.
Despite another Millersville push at the onset of the fourth, IUP converted consecutive 3s again, stretching the lead back to 10 at 58-48. Adams converted two 3-point baskets for a sudden 64-50 advantage. The Hawks continued outpacing the Marauders with an 11-5 scoring run, stretching the lead to 20.
The pace slowed considerably as IUP maintained the lead, holding on for the convincing victory.
IUP plays host to Seton Hill on Wednesday. Seton Hill post to West Chester, 90-72, on Friday and fell to 9-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.