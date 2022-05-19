SLIPPERY ROCK — Indiana’s Abbie Huey pulled out two victories in the WPIAL Track and Field Championships at Slippery Rock University on Wednesday.
Huey, a junior, cruised to a victory in the 400-meter run, winning with a time of 56.90 seconds. She ran away from Norwin’s Bernadette Zukina, who finished in 58.44, and Penn-Trafford’s Kate Schall, who finished third in 58.75.
While Huey was the only Indiana girl to advance to next weekend’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University, three boys qualified to make the trip.
She also won the 200 in 25.1 seconds, holding off Upper Saint Clair’s Dani Pruznik, who finished 0.13 seconds behind.
Owen Putt, a senior, finished second in the 400 with a time of 49.03. He and winner Guinness Brown of Butler were the only competitors to break 50 seconds. Brown won in 48.66.
In the pole vault, Charlie Weber, a sophomore, earned a repeat trip to the state meet with an effort of 13 feet, 9 inches, which was good for third place. He is joined by teammate Josh Saurer, a senior, who placed fourth and also cleared 13-9. Butler’s Tristan McGarrah won with a vault of 15-7.
Three Ligonier Valley athletes advanced to the state meet.
Miles Higgins, a senior, won the Class 2A championship in the javelin with a throw of 182-6. He is joined by James Pleskovich, a junior who placed fifth with a throw of 151-2. Chris Saversky, also a senior, cleared 12-0 in the pole vault and advanced.