Spring gobbler hunters now have all day to pursue their quarry, allowing greater chances at bagging their bird.
Evening activity can be comparable to the mornings, and those holding tags should give it a try. After two weeks of hunting pressure, there are certainly fewer gobblers on the landscape. While there may not be as many gobbles at sunrise, there are even fewer hunters in the woods as some have tagged out while others have lost interest.
If you were fortunate enough to harvest a bearded turkey, you should report your harvest to the Pennsylvania Game Commission so sound management practices may be followed in the future.
With fewer toms on the landscape, hunters should positively identify their target by seeing the beard so as to not kill a hen in mistake. It is highly likely that one will see a hen or two while on the hunt, so one always assumes the turkey is a non-target until a beard is seen.
Vegetation can make it difficult to see much more than the head of a turkey as things continue to grow. Old roads, log landings and shaded field corners will offer better shooting and visibility when setting up to call in a turkey.
Each time I enter the woods, I am amazed at how much thicker things have gotten. While the foliage now allows a hunter to move closer to a gobbler undetected, it also muffles his sound, often making him sound further away than he really is. Finding a suitable site to call from and be able to shoot in the woods can be tough, and sometimes a hunter must settle with something less than ideal depending on the gobblers distance.
With less human intrusion in the woods and the ability to hunt past the noon hour, hunters have a good chance of finding a lonely gobbler. Once a bird is located, it pays to be patient and conservative as to not spook him. If the bird will not budge, one can move closer in an attempt to coax him in, or go silent and hope that curiosity brings him looking. Learning where a gobbler wants to be is of great benefit for future hunts, and if a bird is not spooked, his movements in days prior will often be enough to put him in the freezer.
Hunting turkeys after school or work certainly is different than doing so beforehand, but it is quite similar. While gobbling activity may not be as certain, cooling temperatures and decreasing daylight trigger interest in breeding. Feeding areas, strut zones and roosting sites are all excellent spots to attempt a late-day turkey hunt.
Bug repellent is perhaps the most important tool in a hunter’s vest as it will allow you to remain in the woods rather than be carried away by the swarms.
Setting up where turkey are known to frequent and calling softy in a natural fashion could coax in a curious tom. While hearing or seeing a turkey is ideal prior to making a setup, hunters often must use their knowledge of turkey movements to decide where to sit down and call.
- The spring woods make a great backdrop for a mushroom hunt, and those who enjoy foraging should consider an outing. A number of my friends have had success finding morels while on the hunt for turkeys, although it appears that it has been a poor year for them in quantity and quality.
Resources abound for mushroom identification, and one should consult several sources before consuming a newly discovered fungus.
- A pair of binoculars is always with me when afield and assists greatly in studying songbirds. Magnification is a blessing when admiring the plumage of birds even at close range.
While our terrain is not all that conducive to using glass, I consider optics one of most important tools while afield.