The turning of the calendar page this week will reveal a lot of outdoor adventures available in the coming month.
Dove and goose seasons open Thursday, offering the chance at some wing shooting. Liberal bag limits exist in the early season and a hunter may experience some great gunning while afield.
While we all hope for the perfect hunt each outing, September can disappoint at times. Abundant food, warm weather and small family groups can make hunting the early season a hit-or-miss proposition. Attempting to pattern the feeding activities can be fruitless and frustrating. Large flocks of birds may attract multiple groups of hunters, which can make patterning a flock further problematic.
Harvested grain fields are good places to check for migratory birds. Finding the food in the field is important because in ideal harvest conditions little, if any, waste is left behind. Once a group of birds is discovered using a food source, plans can be made to hunt it.
Being precisely where the birds want to be is important so that shots are at close range. If permission cannot be gained where the birds are feeding, hunting the approach or departure of the area can offer a passing shot Shot birds can sail far from the point of impact, and hunters should be prepared to recover all downed birds. Dove hunters should find clean ground, if possible, to hunt over as stubble and weeds can easily hide a downed bird.
The last I looked, shotgun ammunition was in stock at most retailers. Additional licenses are required to hunt dove or goose for those considering a wing shoot this week. Field hunting dove or geese requires minimal equipment with the Pennsylvania Game Commission providing managed hunting areas across the state.
Squirrel season opens Sept. 10, allowing hunters a chance at some fresh table fare. Several species are abundant in this area and finding huntable populations should be easy. Last year I found concentrations of squirrels on the producing nut trees. A good grove of trees may be hunted several times throughout the season.
If one has a camp or likes to camp, traveling to hunt squirrels add some spice to the sport. Harvesting a unique black phase gray squirrel this season is a goal that would put some more thought into hunting locations and plans. Spending time afield searching out squirrels should provide plenty of intel as to where deer, turkey and bear may be when their seasons open.
Archery hunters should be practicing their shot as some western seasons are now already underway. Practicing your shot with the bow now will allow better odds of executing the perfect shot this October. Muscle memory built will allow for a stealthier draw and the ability to stay at full draw for longer.
Sharp broadheads are important for clean kills and good blood trails; Thick vegetation and rolling terrain can make it tough to track an animal after the shot, forcing the hunter to follow its blood trail.
While there is some walking involved in pulling arrows, hunters should make it a point to begin training for the hunts to come. Exercising in preparation for the harder hunts allows them to be more enjoyable. Scouting or squirrel hunting the woods this month will put your body in better condition
Antlerless license sales continue through the application process in its final round. On Monday morning WMU 2D had 6,138 remaining tags while WMU 2E offered 9,558. Any unsold licenses will be available over the counter or through mail starting Sept. 12.