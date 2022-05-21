The Indiana County League returns to action Sunday with five teams in the fold.
The baseball league consists of longtime members Blairsville and West Lebanon, who are joined by Apollo, Blacklick Valley and New Kensington.
New Kensington is new to the league this season, and Blairsville is the three-time defending champion.
Sunday’s action has Apollo at Blacklick Valley and Blairsville at New Kensington for a doubleheader that begins at 3 p.m.
Regular-season games between ICL teams are set on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sunday games generally begin at 2 p.m. and weeknight games at 6 p.m.
The five Indiana Area Baseball Boosters teams fill in the schedule, and those games are generally played at 2:30 p.m. Sundays and 5:45 p.m. on weekdays at the White Township Recreation Complex.