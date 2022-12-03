Ten Indiana players tallied points in Indiana’s 65-29 win over Marion Center in the Indians’ tipoff tournament on opening night of the high school basketball season on Friday.
Gavin Homer totaled 14 points on six field goals to lead Indiana, while Hunter Martin netted 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Jaden Petrovich added nine points.
The Stingers got 10 points from Evan Risinger, and Noah McCoy posted seven.
Indiana plays in the championship game on Saturday.
WINDBER 64, PENNS MANOR 55: A strong third quarter turned out to be the decisive factor in Windber’s victory over Penns Manor in River Valley’s tournament.
Windber jumped all over the Comets after halftime, turning a 26-all game into a 48-38 advantage after three quarters. A 17-16 Comets fourth quarter advantage wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Grady Klosky scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the second half to lead the way for Windber. John Shuster added 17 points, including 11 in the second half. Evan Brady was the third Windber player to hit double figures, finishing with 10 points.
Mark Bagley and Max Hill combined to score 22 of the Comets’ 29 second-half points. Bagley connected on four field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and converted on all five of his free throws to lead Penns Manor with 15 points. Hill, who scored 11 in the second half, finished with 13 points.
Penns Manor (0-1) will play in the consolation game Saturday.
NAZARETH PREP 39, HOMER-CENTER 32: A large deficit through three quarters proved to be too much for Homer-Center in its season-opener loss to Nazareth Prep in Leechburg’s tournament.
The Saints shot out to a nine-point lead at halftime and doubled it after three quarters, 35-17. The Wildcats outscored Nazareth 15-2 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Nazareth Prep’s Kevin Mickens scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. Denaro Gunter fell just shy of double figures with nine points.
Senior Michael Krejocic scored six of his team-high 11 points during the Wildcats’ fourth-quarter surge. Caden Vitalie added eight points.
Homer-Center will play in the consolation game Saturday.
DERRY 61, LIGONIER VALLEY 51: Derry’s Gabe Carbonara and Nathan Papuga combined for 48 points in a victory over Ligonier Valley in a non-conference game.
Carbonara scored 25 points and Papuga added 23 for the Wildcats, who took control while outscoring Ligonier Valley 15-4 in the second quarter.
John Jablunovsky led Ligonier Valley with 13 points. Haden Sirocky grabbed 10 rebounds, handed out five assists and came up with five steals to go with seven points.
Ligonier Valley plays at United on Saturday.
LEECHBURG 68, APOLLO-RIDGE 24: Apollo-Ridge fell to Leechburg in the Blue Devils’ tournament.
Jacob Mull led the Vikings with 10 points on five field goals. Michael Fryer netted four points, and Owen Crawford had Apollo-Ridge’s lone 3-pointer.
Leechburg’s top scorer, Owen McDermott, stacked up 20 points on two 3s and six 2-point field goals.
PORTAGE 64, BISHOP WALSH 58: An explosive 27-point fourth quarter propelled Portage to a victory over Bishop Walsh in the Westmont Tipoff Tournament on Friday.
The Mustangs fell behind 48-37 after three quarters, but outscored the Spartans 27-10 in the final frame with Mason Kargo netting 14 of his 19 points, including four 3s. Andrew Miko added 13 points, while 6-foot-6 senior Luke Scarton tallied 11.
CALVARY BAPTIST 40, CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY 32: Liam King posted 15 points as Calvary Baptist beat Christian Life Academy on the road Thursday.
Noah Meckley also hit double figures for the Patriots, netting 13 points and adding eight rebounds, five steals and six assists. Joey Apjok blocked four shots on top of scoring eight points.
Calvary Baptist plays Clearfield Alliance at home on Friday.