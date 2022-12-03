ihs boys

Michael Lubold (33) scored over Marion Center’s Dawson Bracken in Indiana’s victory Friday night.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Ten Indiana players tallied points in Indiana’s 65-29 win over Marion Center in the Indians’ tipoff tournament on opening night of the high school basketball season on Friday.

Gavin Homer totaled 14 points on six field goals to lead Indiana, while Hunter Martin netted 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Jaden Petrovich added nine points.