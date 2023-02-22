Turnovers were the deciding factor as Indiana’s season came to an end with a 45-44 upset loss against Hampton in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A girls’ basketball playoffs at Fox Chapel High School on Tuesday.
The sixth-seeded Indians, playing with Katie Kovalchick and Jayla Peterson after the starters missed the final game of the season with injuries, committed 15 turnovers on the night, including five in the fourth quarter and three in the final minute when they were down by a single point.
Eve Fiala racked up a double-double in the first half with 10 points and 10 rebounds, but eight turnovers by halftime allowed the 11th-seeded Talbots to race out to a 28-22 lead after 16 minutes.
After she was held scoreless in the second quarter, Kovalchick kicked off the third with a 2-point field goal that ignited an 8-0 scoring run for Indiana. The Indians held Hampton scoreless for five minutes, grabbing a 30-28 lead with a Fiala layup and extending it to 32-28 with an Emily Betsinger conversion off an offensive rebound.
Hampton’s Claire Rodgers hit a 3-pointer to break the scoring drought, and Meghan Murray scored off an Indiana turnover to tie the game at 36-all at the end of the third quarter.
The Talbots reclaimed the lead halfway through the fourth quarter and pulled out to a 45-41 advantage before Kovalchick netted a 3 at the one-minute mark to bring the Indians within one. Indiana proceeded to turn the ball over on its next three possessions following an 0-for-3 performance from the foul line by Hampton to end the game.
Murray posted a game-high 21 points, including 11 in the first quarter. Claire Rodgers hit three 3s en route to 13 points for Hampton (15-8), which will take on McKeesport, a 62-29 winner over Penn Hills, on Friday in the semifinals.
Fiala finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds, while Kovalchick scored 15 and added seven boards. Peterson also landed in double figures with 11 points, including six in the third quarter.
Indiana ended its season at 15-8.
ST. JOSEPH’S 73, PENNS MANOR 45: Penns Manor bowed out of the District 6 Class 1A boys’ basketball playoffs with a loss to St. Joseph’s at Bald Eagle Area High School.
St. Joseph’s used a 19-4 second quarter to stretch a five-point lead to 20, 33-13, going into halftime.
The Wolf Pack extended the lead throughout the second half, stretching the margin to 26 going into the fourth quarter and leading by as many as 30 points in the fourth.
Max Hill, a senior, led Penns Manor with 15 points.
Four St. Joseph’s players scored in double figures, led by Michael Lower, a sophomore guard, with 19 points. Spencer Gigante, a senior forward, scored 17 points, and 6-foot-4 sophomore Charlie Yartz and 6-1 senior Tim Peters scored 14 apiece.
Penns Manor closed its season at 11-12.
St. Joseph’s (17-6), the third seed, advanced to the semifinals to face second-seeded Harmony (21-2). Harmony beat Bishop McCort, 76-71, on Tuesday.
PORTAGE 82, CONEMAUGH VALLEY 62: Luke Scarton poured in 29 points, Mason Kargo flirted with a triple-double, and Portage cruised past Conemaugh Valley in the quarterfinal round of the District 6 Class 1A playoffs at home.
Portage (23-2), the top seed and the Class 2A champion the past two years, advanced to play host to Juniata Valley (14-9) on Friday in the semifinals. Juniata Valley, the fourth seed, held off Williamsburg, the fifth seed, 70-67, on Tuesday.
St. Joseph’s (17-6), the third seed, plays at second-seeded Harmony (21-2) in the other semifinal.
Scarton finished with a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with his game-high point total. Kargo scored 14 points to go with 11 assists and eight rebounds. Bode Layo added 11 points, and Brennan Heidler chipped in 10.
Portage, playing without injured starter Andrew Miko, trailed 17-16 at the end of the first quarter but surged into the lead while outscoring the Bluejays 25-11 in the second quarter for a 13-point halftime lead at 41-28. The Mustangs maintained a comfortable margin while outscoring Conemaugh Valley 41-34 in the second half.
Jeremy Dietz led Conemaugh Valley (11-12) with 20 points.