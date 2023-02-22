HS-basketball.png

Turnovers were the deciding factor as Indiana’s season came to an end with a 45-44 upset loss against Hampton in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A girls’ basketball playoffs at Fox Chapel High School on Tuesday.

The sixth-seeded Indians, playing with Katie Kovalchick and Jayla Peterson after the starters missed the final game of the season with injuries, committed 15 turnovers on the night, including five in the fourth quarter and three in the final minute when they were down by a single point.

