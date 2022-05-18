When he heard he had been selected for induction into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame, Joe Saffron did some research.
He found a list of the previous inductees and started scanning the names. Something became apparent to him very quickly.
“I saw a lot of guys I knew,” he said. “I saw probably 10 or 11 coaches that I played for or played against. I saw probably close to 30 guys who I played against or were on my teams.”
So it’s good company that Saffron finds himself in.
“I’m excited about this, obviously, for many reasons,” he said. “But I am really honored.”
Saffron was a four-sport star at Laura Lamar (now Homer-Center) High School, played one season of baseball and four of football at Indiana State Teachers College (now IUP), and helped his teams climb to the top of the standings. After college, he was a standout basketball and baseball player in the local recreational leagues, and then he used the skills he gained in sports as the framework of a decorated military career in which he rose to the rank of colonel, served two tours of duty in Vietnam, and earned two bronze stars, as well as many other military accolades.
It’s been quite a journey from Yankeetown to the Hall of Fame.
“When I was a kid, we just played sports year-round for fun,” he said. “I liked the competition in high school and college, and I just loved to play sports. So this is an honor for me.”
SAFFRON’S SPORTS roots are grounded in the suburbs, if you can call it that, of Homer City. He grew up on North Water Street, the son of Adam and Rose, and the older brother of JoAnn.
Saffron’s best friends were Steve Mizerak and Andy Kish, and the trio was usually found together, shooting baskets, throwing the football, or playing catch. Other times, Saffron would go to his neighbor’s house and shoot hoops in his driveway by himself. Sometimes he’d have to shovel the driveway first to clear it of snow. Some days when Steve and Andy weren’t around, Saffron would get a piece of pine from the lumber yard and whittle himself a handle so he could hit pebbles across Yellow Creek.
“You learned quickly how to play all the sports,” Saffron said. “You also learned to play by yourself. There were no formal sports for kids back then. Kids in the neighborhood would get together and we’d play games.”
When Saffron got to high school, he signed up to play all the sports. In the fall, it was football, in the winter he played basketball, and in the spring he ran track and played baseball.
EVEN THOUGH Saffron was good at pretty much everything he tried, one sport stood out as the one he liked the most. He was the quarterback of the football team, one of the leading scorers on the basketball team and a top runner and thrower on the Laura Lamar track squad. During his junior season of basketball, Saffron was named honorable mention on the all-county team, as voted by area coaches. In his senior season, he made it to the first team, along with Mizerak. In football, he was named second-team all-county as a quarterback during his senior season for the Wildcats.
Yet there was something about the baseball diamond that, for Saffron, always felt like home. Even to this day, in the age of multi-millionaires who have pitch counts and get days off, Saffron said baseball has always gripped his life.
“There are intricacies associated with it,” he said. “You have to know what the pitchers are doing and what you’re going to do. It takes a lot of thinking and I enjoy that.”
The truth is, baseball almost became Saffron’s life work.
In the summer of 1957, he, Steve and Andy attended the Pittsburgh Pirates’ tryout school in Ebensburg. Saffron, who was in between his junior and senior years at Laura Lamar, impressed the Bucs enough that later that summer they invited him to come to Forbes Field for another tryout. Saffron pitched and batted for eight scouts, who at the end of the day thanked him for coming but declined to offer him a contract.
The following summer, Saffron got a letter from the Pirates asking him to try out again. One of the scouts he worked out for the year before approached Saffron.
“You haven’t grown a bit,” he said disappointingly.
Saffron went through the workout again, and again the Pirates declined to sign him, effectively ending his hopes of playing pro ball.
AFTER GRADUATION, Saffron needed a plan. He had thought about joining the army so he could use the G.I. bill to pay for college, but a friend of his mother’s, who was an elementary school teacher, suggested he go to college right out of high school. She arranged for Saffron to take the entrance exam at ISTC, and by the fall he was headed to college.
Saffron joined the football team that fall and its baseball team in the spring. In those days, freshmen could not get into varsity football games, but they could in baseball, and at 19 he emerged as one of the top pitchers on the team that went 14-5, won the PSAC and NAIA District 30 titles in 1960 and advanced to the NAIA World Series.
In December, just after Saffron’s sophomore season on the ISTC football team, tragedy struck his family. At only 49, Adam Saffron suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and died, leaving Joe to be the man of the house while his mother tried to keep things together.
“It bothered me that he didn’t come to my football games, and he thought the basketball games were too noisy,” Saffron said. “But he was at many of my baseball games, and I loved having him there. We also hunted and fished a lot together. When he died, it was hard on me. I still miss him.”
Rose didn’t want her son to drop out of college, so he stayed enrolled and tried to help out at home when he could. He decided to stick with baseball in the spring, but after only a few games, he was overcome with guilt and decided he needed to help his mother and sister.
One of the football team’s assistant coaches, Bernie Ganley, got Saffron a job with a cleaning company, and every day after school, Saffron would earn a dollar per hour helping people clean or paint their homes. He gave the money to his mother.
“I was looking forward to continuing with baseball,” Saffron said, “but we had no money and my mom worked part-time. I was feeling guilty.”
SAFFRON STUCK with football, and in his junior season, he became the starter at quarterback for head coach Sam Smith. After a poor 1961 season, in which the Indians went 2-7, Smith was replaced by Chuck Mills.
As a senior, things didn’t start so well for Saffron. He injured his ankle in a scrimmage against Lycoming and was unable to play in the season opener, a 13-7 loss at Shippensburg. He again was on the bench the next week against Westminster –– the first game ever played at the new Miller Stadium –– but he got into the game in the fourth quarter when Mills asked him to spark the offense.
Having not played in weeks, Saffron wasn’t able to pull off the rally and ISTC lost, 7-6. But from there, the Indians went 5-0-1, with a 14-14 tie against California being the only thing standing between the Indians and the PSAC West title. The Indians outscored their opponents 121-56, and Saffron led the team with 480 passing yards in an era when teams only threw the ball out of necessity.
“We had potential that year,” Saffron said, “it was because of Coach Mills. He gave us discipline. We had a winning approach, and it always helps to have a hell of a defense like we did.”
SAFFRON GRADUATED from IUP in the spring of 1962, and he stayed around town for a couple years. He played three years for Homer City and one for Robertshaw in the Indiana County Basketball League and played baseball for the Lucernemines team of the Indiana County League.
But it was around that time that the United States’ involvement in the war in Vietnam was about to commence. Saffron felt the call of his country and joined the U.S. Army. He stayed in the military for 28 years, retiring as a colonel in 1991 after having served two tours of duty in Vietnam, one in Germany and one in Korea.
He and Merceda, whom he married in 1967, started a family and eventually settled in the Washington, D.C., area. About 10 years ago, they moved to Pittsburgh.
Come Sunday, he will have the chance to look back at his stellar athletics career and relieve the highs and the lows and think about all the men he either played with or against. He’ll be alongside many of them in the hall of fame, completing the journey that began in the 1940s in a little place called Yankeetown.
“Sports did a heck of a lot for me,” Saffron. “You learn a lot about your role, but you also learn about the people within your group. In high school, I was the captain or co-captain of some of the teams, but it was always about the team. Sports taught me how to learn about people. In my career, my strength was getting to know people so you know how to encourage them so we can work as a team and to let them know that you care for them, so they understand their role on the team.”