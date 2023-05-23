The Indiana Indians are alive, and they are definitely kicking.
Indiana won its second straight game in the WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoffs Monday at Seneca Valley High School, beating second-seeded Blackhawk, 4-1, to advance to the semifinals.
The Indians (15-7) advanced to play Hopewell (10-11), a 6-2 winner over third-seeded North Catholic on Monday. The teams meet at 4 p.m. today at Seneca Valley.
Indiana’s Gavin Homer pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits, striking out four without issuing a walk, and helped himself at the plate by driving in the go-ahead runs in the fifth inning.
Trailing 1-0, Indiana scored twice in the fifth inning on Homer’s two-run double. The Indians added two more runs in the sixth when Kadem Homer’s hard grounder was played into a run-producing error and Steven Budash delivered a sacrifice fly.
Blackhawk scored in the third inning after stringing together three straight singles.
Homer worked out of a jam in the fourth when he yielded two singles to open the inning and then got three straight outs.
The Cougars put a runner aboard with one out in the fifth, and Indiana promptly turned a double play on Jarrod Malagise’s lineout to shortstop Andrew McGee, who threw to Nick Love at first to complete the twin kill.
Homer then retired six of the last seven batters he faced.
Budash finished with two hits, including a double, and sacrifice fly for an RBI.
SOFTBALL
BALD EAGLE AREA 10, HOMER-CENTER 0: Sierra Albright threw a no-hitter in Bald Eagle Area’s victory over Homer-Center in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
Albright struck out eight without issuing a walk and faced one over the minimum of 15 batters over five innings. The lone baserunner reached on a third-inning error.
Bald Eagle gave its pitcher plenty of early support, scoring six runs in the opening inning and two more in the second.
Ava Stere smacked two hits and drove in three runs, and Shae Housel and Kenra Urbani each had two RBIs for the winners.
Bald Eagle Area (18-2) advanced to face Marion Center (15-4), a 12-2 winner over Cambria Heights on Monday.
Homer-Center closed its season at 9-11.
