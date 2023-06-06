ENOLA — The Indiana Indians are looking to get on another winning streak.
Indiana, which put together a pair of seven-game winning streaks this season en route to the WPIAL semifinals and a berth in the PIAA playoffs, opened the Class 4A state tournament with a 2-1 win at East Pennsboro on Monday.
Indiana (16-9), the fourth-place team out of the WPIAL, snapped a two-game losing streak and advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals to take on Bellefonte, which beat Latrobe, 10-9, in the first round Monday. Bellefonte (17-5), the District 6 champion, has won six straight games.
It takes four wins to claim a state baseball title, and Indiana put its first one in the books. Steven Budash hit the first pitch of the fourth inning for a home run, and the Indians produced a second run when Gavin Homer singled, stole second and scored on Garrison Dougherty’s single.
That senior trio has been part of Indiana’s core throughout the season, and they delivered in various ways in Monday’s outing.
Dougherty started on the mound and pitched two scoreless innings before giving way to Homer and moving to the outfield.
Homer pitched 42/3 innings and scattered eight hits, allowing the lone run in the sixth inning. He picked up the win, striking out three and walking two.
Budash delivered the big hit and joined with Dougherty and Homer to bang out five of Indiana’s seven hits.
Connor Geesey took over for Homer with one out in the seventh and sandwiched the final two outs around a base hit to pick up the save.
East Pennsboro (15-8), the District 3 champion playing on its home field, managed eight hits and put at least one runner on base in every inning. The only damage came in the sixth when Steel Bayer singled, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a base hit from Lucas Martz. After one more hit, Homer retired the side and preserved the 2-1 lead.
Ryan Stover pitched 61/3 innings for East Pennsboro. He fanned nine and walked two.
Neither team committed an error.
While Indiana has to negotiate a 16-team bracket in the WPIAL tournament, Bellefonte played one game in the District playoffs and beat Juniata, 9-1, in the championship game.
Bellefonte, playing at home, fell behind WPIAL runner-up Latrobe 2-0 in the opening inning but responded quickly with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Trevor Johnson hit a leadoff home run and Dominic Capparelle smacked a three-run home run.
The Raiders built a 10-2 lead after four innings before Latrobe (17-8) scored four runs in the fifth and three in the seventh. Latrobe had two runners aboard with two outs before coming up short.
Capparelle finished with two hits and five RBIs. Tristan Heckman had two this and an RBI, Peyton Vancas had two this and Alex Ebeling drove in two runs.
Capparelle pitched the first four innings and Vancas the final three.
The sites for Thursday’s quarterfinals have not been set.
