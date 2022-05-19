The Indiana girls’ lacrosse season came to an abrupt halt with an upset loss to No. 5-seed Chartiers Valley in the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
The 17-5 setback on Wednesday night at Andy Kuzneski Field prevented No. 4-seed Indiana (15-2) from advancing into the semifinal round and repeating its memorable finish from a season ago.
The Colts scored the first 12 goals of the game and dominated in every area, especially time of possession, jumping out to a lopsided lead early on.
“Chartiers controlled the ball really well in the first half,” Indiana coach Mike Weaver said. “I don’t know if we even won a draw in the first half.
“In any ball sport, possession is the key to winning the game. It’s hard to battle back when you get down by that much.”
Senior attack Kennedi Kunkle finally potted Indiana’s first goal of the game with just over four minutes remaining in the first half, but by then it was a running clock at 12-1.
Chartiers Valley freshman Juliana Betts stepped off the Colts’ bus on fire, netting the first two goals of the game before two minutes had expired from the clock.
She completed her night scoring four goals on five shots. She scored her third of the game, and 50th of the season, with less than four minutes to play in the first half to answer Kunkle’s goal. She would add a fourth goal late in the second half.
Helene Cowan, Hallie Cowan and Sage Gojsovich added a goal each to make it 5-0 and force Weaver to call a timeout.
That didn’t seem to slow the Colts’ offensive outburst. Six Chartiers Valley players found the back of the net before Kunkle ended the streak.
Tatiama Adzima scored two during that torrid stretch that saw the Colts
Indiana sophomore goalie Anna Buterbaugh was busy, making 13 saves in the first half. She faced constant pressure throughout the contest.
Indiana sophomore Gianna Brody answered Betts’ third goal with an impressive wraparound score with 1-second remaining in the first half to set the score at 13-2.
Indiana found its footing after halftime intermission, scoring the next three goals to stop the running clock and pull the within eight at 13-5.
Kunkle and Brody both scored their second goals of the game in succession.
Kyla Weaver scored her first of the game after just four minutes expired of the second-half clock.
“Our girls settled down quite a bit in the second half,” Weaver said.
Chartiers Valley’s offense picked up with the steady rain that fell, finishing the game by scoring the final four goals.
Josie Jones, Gojsovich and Adzima had two goals each and Jones added an assist. Colts goalie Kaitlyn Kuczinski totaled five saves.
Kunkle led Indiana with five shots, followed by Brody’s four and Weaver’s three.
Regardless of the result of this contest, Indiana compiled one of the best records in school history at 15-2.
Mia Ciocca and Kunkle, the senior leaders on the team, will leave the program in good hands with a talent-rich underclassmen group.
“We lost a bunch of seniors last year and replaced them with sophomores this year,” Weaver said. “We started eight sophomores. I think we went above and beyond for this season, when you lose that many seniors from a strong team. The future is bright with this team.”