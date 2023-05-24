The Indiana Indians are down but not out.
Indiana lost to Hopewell, 7-5, in the WPIAL Class 4A baseball semifinals at Seneca Valley High School on Tuesday, but the Indians get to play at least two more games.
Despite the loss that snapped a seven-game winning streak, Indiana will play next in the WPIAL consolation game, which will determine the Indians’ placement in the PIAA tournament bracket. Four teams from the WPIAL qualify for the state playoffs, and Indiana takes on Montour (19-4), a 10-7 loser to Latrobe in Tuesday’s other semifinal, in the consolation game. The date and time had not been set Tuesday night.
Against Hopewell (11-11), Indiana (15-8) fell behind early, trailing 3-0 in the first inning after Greg Barlion smacked a three-run home run following a single and hit batsman. Barlion eventually knocked in the tie-breaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Indiana answered with a run in the bottom of the first on Ben Ryan’s bases-loaded walk with no outs. Hopewell pitcher Landon Fox got out of the jam without further damage.
Hopewell made in 4-1 in the second before Indiana launched a three-run rally to tie the game at 4 in the third inning.
Steve Budash was hit by a pitch, and one out later Ryan was struck by a pitch. Nick Love followed with a double that plated both runners, and Andrew McKee stroked a game-tying single with two outs.
The game stayed tied until the seventh, stretching Indiana’s pitching to the limit. Conner Geesey, the third of five Indiana pitchers, worked out of bases-loaded jam in the fifth and handled the Vikings in the sixth.
In the seventh, Geesey allowed a one-out single to Lucas Arington, who gave way to courtesy runner Aaron Dickhart. Dickhart moved into scoring position on an errant pickoff attempt, and Barlion drove him in with a single.
McKee took over for Geesey and gave up a walk and single that loaded the bases. A hit batsman forced in a sixth run, and John Vescio made it 7-4 with an RBI single.
Indiana tried to rally in the bottom of the final inning against Hopewell relief pitcher David Medich. Budash worked a leadoff walk, and Gavin Homer reached on an error and Ryan singled to load the bases. A run scored on Love’s fielder’s choice grounder when Hopewell tried to turn a double play, but after Garrison Dougherty was hit by a pitch, Medich got a strikeout and groundout to end the game.
Fox pitched the first six innings and finished with nine strikeouts and one walk. He allowed four runs on five hits.
Hopewell plays Latrobe for the WPIAL title either May 30 or 31 at Wild Things Park in Washington.
Indiana, which finished second in Section 4 and drew the seventh seed for the playoffs, advanced by beating 10th-seeded Laurel Highlands, 12-4, and second-seeded Blackhawk, 4-1.
The PIAA tournament begins Monday, June 5. Indiana will play either the District 3 champion or District 10 champion.
