Indiana’s big inning wasn’t enough.
Indiana scored six runs in the second inning, but Montour responded with that many in the next four innings to pull out an 8-6 win over the Indians in the WPIAL Class 4A baseball consolation game at Washington & Jefferson University on Wednesday.
The loss dropped Indiana into the WPIAL’s fourth-place spot on the PIAA bracket. The Indians will face District 3 champion East Pennsboro on Monday in the opening round of the state playoffs. The site has not been set.
Indiana (15-9), the seventh seed in the WPIAL bracket, held a 6-2 lead after Nick Love doubled in a run, Steve Budash drove in two with a double and Gavin Homer capped the big inning with a two-run double. The second run of the inning scored on an error on Trevor Smith’s grounder.
Montour (20-4), the top seed in the WPIAL, pecked away and took the lead in the sixth when Cole Fleck delivered a two-run single to break a 6-6 tie. Indiana went down 1-2-3 in the seventh.
Indiana managed only five hits off Montour’s Zac Stern and David Gallagher. Gallagher pitched the last two innings and picked up the win, striking out four without issuing a walk.
Ryan Okopal suffered the loss in relief of Gavin Homer.
Indiana’s first and only appearance in the state playoffs came in 2000.
This matchup features two middle seeds that advanced in their league bracket. Indiana defeated No. 10 Laurel Highlands, 12-4, and No. 2 Blackhawk, 4-1, before taking a 7-5 loss against Hopewell, a 14th seed that won the WPIAL title with a 4-3 win over No. 5 Latrobe on Tuesday.
East Pennsboro (15-7), a fifth seed in District 3, won at No. 4 Fleetwood, 3-1, and at No. 1 Bermudian Springs, 7-6, before knocking off No. 6 Hanover in the championship game, 14-4.
The Panthers started the season 4-5 before winning 11 of 13 games, including the last six consecutively.
Indiana had its eight-game win streak snapped in the loss to Hopewell.
The PIAA first-round winner advances to play Thursday, June 8, against either Latrobe, Bellefonte or St. Marys. Bellefonte and St. Marys were playing in a subregional today to determine which team advances to the state bracket.
INDIANA COUNTY YOUTH LEGION
YOUNG TOWNSHIP 7, HOMER CITY 5: Noah Stewart’s single drove in two runs to break a seventh-inning tie and lift Young Township to a win over host Homer City in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game.
Homer City got on the board first when an error scored a run in the second, but Young Township responded with three runs in the third when three straight walks loaded the bases for Nolan Shotts. Brayden Myers scored on a wild pitch, and Shotts brought home a pair on a single.
Nash Budner’s double drove in two runs on a double to knot things up at 3 in the bottom half.
Myers doubled in a run in the fourth to make it 4-3 in the Bears’ favor, and Young Township tied it when a run scored on Brady Frazer’s double-play ball.
Stewart broke the 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh and Young Township added three more runs on an error and a single by Mason Deyarmin for the 9-4 lead.
Gage Wingard had three hits, Colby Desimone stroked a pair of singles and Stewart posted two RBIs to lead Young Township.
Dom Shimko, Turk, Nate Birchall and Budner all doubled for the Bears.
Wingard earned the win. Turk took the loss.
Young Township (4-2) welcomes Kovacik Insurance tonight. Homer City (3-1) plays host to Mahoning Valley on Monday.
BROOKVILLE FIREMAN’S CLUB 13, KOVACIK INSURANCE 0: Brookville’s Sam Krug tossed a one-hitter in a five-inning shutout over Kovacik Insurance at home.
Brookville scored four runs in each of the first three innings and added one more in the fourth to enact the 10-run mercy rule.
Parker Kalgren and Sergio Sotillo smacked two hits apiece, while Joel Burton tripled and drove in three runs to lead Brookville. Kalgren had two of Brookville’s five stolen bases.
Luke Pickerd doubled for Kovacik’s lone hit.
Krug struck out 10 and issued four walks in a complete-game effort.
Brady Doak took the loss.
Both teams play tonight. Kovacik Insurance plays at Young Township, and Brookville travels to Marion Center.
MAHONING VALLEY 5, ARMSTRONG 2: Mason Noerr doubled twice as Mahoning Valley defeated Armstrong at home.
Four consecutive walks forced in a run for Mahoning Valley in the bottom of the second. Aiden Morando tripled to lead off the top of the third for Armstrong and stole home to tie the game.
A groundout brought in Noerr, and Parker Stahlman scored on an error in the bottom half of the inning to put Mahoning Valley back on top, 3-1.
Garrett Jacobson drove in a run in the fourth and Noerr’s second double of the day brought in Lucas Mennitti in the sixth to give Mahoning Valley a 5-1 lead.
Armstrong scored a run in the seventh but couldn’t string together a comeback against the Punxsutawney entry.
Noerr had two hits, an RBI and scored a run, while Stahlman smacked a double for Mahoning Valley.
Nicholas Kinter, Jonas Miller and Mason Mills all singled for Armstrong.
Stahlman fanned nine and allowed one unearned run on four hits in six innings. Max Burkett got the save.
Kinter took the loss, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits in three innings.
Both teams play on the road Monday. Armstrong (1-2) visits Brookville Fireman’s Club, and Mahoning Valley (3-0) travels to Homer City.
