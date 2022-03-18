Indiana freshman Preston Kessler launches his pursuit of gold medals at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships, which begin today at Bucknell University in Lewistown.
Kessler, the WPIAL champion in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events, enters the meet with the fastest time in both events. In the 100, he boasts a time of 44.94 seconds, nearly two seconds ahead of the two closest competitors, whose times are well above 46 seconds.
He also has a significant margin in the 200 at 1:41.08. Only one other competitor has a qualifying time under 1:43.
Another freshman, Peyton Scott, has the fastest time in the girls’ 100 backstroke, but the field is crowded. Scott checks in at 1:04 even, and three others are close to that time. She also qualified in the 200 individual medley but doesn’t rank among the top times.
Indiana is sending its usual large contingent to the state meet.
Alex Bauer, a sophomore, is a medal contender in the boys’ 500 freestyle. His time of 4:45.78 ranks in the top eight. He also qualified in the 200 individual medley
Indiana qualified in four relays: the boys’ and girls’ 200 freestyle, the boys’ 400 freestyle and the girls’ 200 medley. All four teams have some time to make up to reach the medal podium.
The boys’ 200 and 400 teams consist of Bauer, Joey Margita, Rey Nunez and Kessler.
The girls’ 200 medley team consists of Hunter Fanella, Scott, Abby Griffith and Maggie Bennett, and the 200 freestyle team consists of Scott, Hadley Long, Fanella and Bennett.
Marion Center’s Alek Vaglia, a sophomore and District 6 champion, qualified in the boys’ 50 freestyle.
In diving, River Valley’s Abby Pazak, a junior, is going for a second straight state medal. She earned one last year as a sophomore at Saltsburg, which merged with Blairsville to form River Valley.
The meet continues through Saturday.