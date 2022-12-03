ihs girls

Cassie Boyer (33) drove between Bishop McCort’s Kalina  Bailey (34) and Bria Bair during Indiana’s tipoff tournament on Friday.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Indiana earned a spot in its tipoff tournament championship game with a commanding 59-48 win over Bishop McCort on Friday.

The Indians pulled ahead 28-21 at halftime and piled on 31 points more in the second half.