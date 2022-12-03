Indiana earned a spot in its tipoff tournament championship game with a commanding 59-48 win over Bishop McCort on Friday.
The Indians pulled ahead 28-21 at halftime and piled on 31 points more in the second half.
Katie Kovalchick led Indiana with a game-high 19 points on nine field goals, while Eva Fiala followed with 14 points. Jayla Peterson netted 12 points, going 4-for-6 at the free-throw line and sinking four field goals.
The Crushers also had three double-digit scorers in Gianna Gallucci (15), Bria Bair (13) and Cameron Beppler (10).
Indiana plays Norwin in the championship game Saturday night.
PENNS MANOR 50, WILLIAMSBURG 39: Senior Deja Gillo sank four 3-pointers as Penns Manor notched a win over Williamsburg in the Hollidaysburg tournament.
The Comets were up 19-16 at halftime and outscored the Blue Pirates 30-23 in the second half to seal the victory.
Gillo went 3-for-5 at the free-throw line as she stacked up a game-high 23 points for Penns Manor. Alyssa Altemus and Sarah Stiteler followed in the double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Altemus, who had four assists, and Stiteler also grabbed seven rebounds a piece, while Allie Mumau pulled down 10 boards.
“It was a great effort for our first win of the year,” Comets coach Jason Miloser said. “Williamsburg is a great team, so it was a good first win, but we can’t be satisfied. We have a lot of things we need to get better at, and have a quick turnaround against a tough Hollidaysburg team tomorrow.”
Williamsburg had two players score in double digits. Ayla Hileman netted 16 points and Jayla Woodruff had 10.
Penns Manor plays Hollidaysburg on Saturday as part of the tournament.
PORTAGE 64, SOMERSET 36: Portage stampeded past Somerset in a 28-point victory at the Mustangs’ tournament.
Portage took a commanding 22-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
The Mustangs were led by Jenna Burkett’s 18 points, including two 3-pointers. Ari Wozniak went 7-for-9 at the line and tallied 11 points, while Brooke Bednarski netted six of her 10 free-throw chances and added three field goals for 12 points.
Gracie Bowers posted two 3s and went 2-for-2 at the line for eight points for Somerset.
UNITED 57, EVERETT 28: United used strong second and third quarters to solidify its victory over Everett in Windber’s tournament.
The Lions outscored Everett 16-6 in the second quarter to take a 30-13 advantage into halftime.
Mollee Fry scored eight points in the third quarter to help United move its lead to 50-21 going into the final eight minutes.
Fry hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 16 points. Seven Lions scored, including Lauren Donelson and Delaney Perrone, who each had eight points.
Cloe Price scored nine points and Olivia Hillegas added eight points for Everett.
United (1-0) plays Lakeview in Saturday’s championship game.
LATROBE 69, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 28: Emma Blair’s 21 points led the way in victory over Cambria Heights in the River Valley tournament.
Blair scored 17 of her game-high in the first half and converted on eight field goals while going 5-for-7 from the free throw line. Carley Berk hit on a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Josie Straigis and Camile Dominick chipped in ten points each.
The Wildcats led from start to finish and outscored the Highlanders 60-19 through three quarters. Both teams scored nine fourth-quarter points.
Sienna Kirsch’s five field goals and 11 points were both team highs for Cambria Heights.
Cambria Heights (0-1) will play Saturday in the consolation game.
CALVARY BAPTIST 27, CHRISTIAN LIFE ACADEMY 24: Calvary Baptist pulled out a win in a close game at Christian Life Academy on Thursday.
The Patriots held a three-point lead, 13-10, at halftime, which ended up being the difference maker in the matchup as each team scored 14 points in the final two quarters.
Calvary Baptist’s offense was led by Rebekah Morrow’s 11 points. Alyse Smith and Sarah Covato followed with six points each, and Maggie Murray added four. Katelyn Shank tallied a double-double with 11 steals and 10 rebounds. She also tacked on four helpers.
The Patriots are back in action Friday for their home opener.