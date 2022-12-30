Indiana held off a fourth-quarter push by Peters Township to snag a 55-54 victory in Latrobe’s tournament on Thursday.
Peters Township (8-2) led 10-9 after the first quarter, but Indiana (6-3) tied it 24-all at halftime with a 15-point second.
Indiana scored 16 points in the third to grab a 40-34 lead.
Gemma Walker stacked up 13 points in a 20-15 fourth by Peters Township, but Indiana still slipped away with the win.
Katie Kovalchick connected on seven field goals and 4 of 7 free throws for a team-high 18 points for Indiana. Eve Fiala added 11 points, and Jayla Peterson chipped in 10 points.
Walker led Peters Township with 20 points, while Natalie Wetzel scored 13.
Indiana (6-3) welcomes Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday.
RIVER VALLEY 71, CONNELLSVILLE 35: Ava Persichetti scored 21 points, Hannah Artley produced a double-double, and River Valley turned up its defense in a victory over WPIAL Class 5A Connellsville on Wednesday in Hempfield’s tournament.
River Valley defeated Franklin Regional, another WPIAL Class 5A team, 61-37, on Thursday, but no details were available.
Against Connellsville, the Panthers built a 14-0 lead that extended to 23-5 at the end of the first quarter. Connellsville chipped five points off the lead with a 14-9 second quarter, but River Valley dominated the rest of the way, outscoring the Falcons 39-16 in the second half.
Persichetti drained three 3-pointers as part of her game-high 21 points and handed out seven assists. Artley had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Tori Foust chipped in nine points.
“We played real well the first quarter but the second quarter was horrible by our standards,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said, “so I surely let them know about it on the court and then again in the locker room at halftime, and the girls responded with a great second half, so pretty proud of them for listening and answering the call.”
The Panthers (8-1) play at Homer-Center on Tuesday.
PORTAGE 57, PENNS MANOR 34: A solid defensive effort in the second quarter and a balanced second-half scoring attack vaulted Portage over Penns Manor in the championship game at Central Cambria’s tournament on Wednesday.
Penns Manor held the Mustangs to a pair of field goals and took a 12-6 lead after the opening eight minutes, but Portage responded by holding the Comets to three third-quarter points and took a five-point lead into halftime. Portage hit half of its 10 3-pointers in a 25-8 third quarter and outscored the Comets 12-11 to wrap up a 10th win and remain undefeated.
“Portage coached better than us tonight and played better than us,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “I know with the captains we have, and the rest of the girls, we will get back in the gym tomorrow and get right back to work so we can keep finding ways to improve.”
All of Maddy Hudak’s team-high 12 points came from 3-pointers, and both Ari Wozniak and Cami Burkett finished with 11 points.
Allie Mumau’s nine points were a Penns Manor team-high.
Penns Manor (7-2) plays host to Portage in a Heritage conference game on Wednesday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 56, DERRY 25: Brinley Toland, Syd McCray and Sophie Yard reached double figures and earned spots on the all-tournament team as Apollo-Ridge took down Derry in the Vikings’ tournament championship game.
Toland scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, in a 31-19 first half by Apollo-Ridge. The Vikings outscored the Trojans 25-6 in the second half.
Toland added five steals. McCray connected on six field goals for 12 points and tacked on five steals and six rebounds. Yard pulled down five boards to go with 11 points.
Sara Bungard led Derry (8-4) with eight points.
Apollo-Ridge (7-1) travels to Shady Side Academy on Tuesday.
BOYS
PENNS MANOR 51, PURCHASE LINE 23: Mark Bagley and Max Hill combined to score 30 points and Penns Manor held Purchase Line scoreless in the first quarter of the consolation game of the Red Dragons’ tournament.
Penns Manor led by seven at the end of the first quarter and tacked four more points onto its lead in the second quarter for a 22-11 halftime edge. The Comets found their offensive stride in the second half, outscoring the Red Dragons 29-12.
Bagley converted six field goals and hit all four of his free throws for a game-high 16 points. Hill connected on the Comets’ only 3-pointer and finished with 14 points. Nine Penns Manor players scored.
The Red Dragons’ Quentin Brooks hit on a pair of 3-pointers and registered 10 points.
Purchase Line (1-10) plays host to Blacklick Valley on Wednesday. Penns Manor (6-3) travels to Berlin on Tuesday.
PORTAGE 62, WEST SHAMOKIN 41: Trae Kargo poured in seven 3-point field goals as Portage defeated West Shamokin in Richland’s tournament.
The undefeated Mustangs (9-0) went up 15-6 after eight minutes and extended the lead to 11 points, 27-16, at halftime. Kargo nailed four 3s in a 16-16 third quarter, and Portage outscored the Wolves 19-9 in the fourth.
Trae Kargo finished with a game-high 23 points, while Mason Kargo tallied 15 points and nine assists. Andrew Miko added 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Brayden Rodgers led West Shamokin (4-4) with 15 points. Sean McCullough connected on a pair of 3s en route to his 10 points, and Deven Hatch Cousins pulled down 10 boards.
Both teams continue tournament play today.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 56, MARION CENTER 24: Marion Center was held to single digits in three quarters as the Stingers fell to the host team in the consolation game of Punxsutawney’s tournament.
The score was knotted at 13 after the first quarter, but the Chucks built up a 14-point lead at halftime, 32-18. Punxs’y outscored Marion Center 24-6 in the second half.
Noah Kengersky drained three 3-pointers and posted 15 points for the Chucks. Cooper Hallman connected on five field goals for 11 points.
Evan Risinger was the Stingers’ lone scorer in double figures with 11.
Marion Center (1-8) fell to Clarion, 67-35, on Wednesday. The Stingers travel to United on Friday.
RICHLAND 59, HOMER-CENTER 33: Sam Penna scored a game-high 22 points and host Richland rolled over Homer-Center in the Rams’ tournament.
The Rams doubled up Homer-Center 14-7 in the first quarter and went into halftime ahead by nine points, 23-14.
Richland pulled away during a 22-2 pivotal third quarter that extended the lead to 45-16.
Homer Center took the final quarter 17-14.
Penna was the lone Richland (3-4) player to land in double digits, converting 10 field goals.
Homer-Center’s Caden Vitalie scored 13 of his team-high 15 points over the final eight minutes.
Homer-Center (1-7) plays West Shamokin in today’s consolation game.
LEECHBURG 61, APOLLO RIDGE 29: Marcus Cleveland scored 20 points and Leechburg put together a strong first half while taking down the host in the consolation game at the Apollo-Ridge tournament.
Cleveland scored all of his points before halftime and Leechburg went in with a 30-point advantage, 46-16. The Blue Devils outscored Apollo-Ridge 15-13 in the second half.
Bryan Lovelace joined Cleveland in double figures with 16 points, and Tyler Foley added 12 points for Leechburg (5-5).
Jacob Mull hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Apollo-Ridge.
Apollo-Ridge (1-8) will host Ligonier Valley in a section game on Jan. 4.
JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL: United lost to the host team, 48-38, in the Richland junior high boys’ basketball tournament Thursday.
Ryan Felix scored 13 points and Matthew Beaver chipped in 11 for United (4-2). Jamere Christian scored 13 points for Richland.
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 30-14. Shaydon Oleksa scored nine points, and the Lions improved to 6-0.