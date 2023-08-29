ihs 100 years

The 1923 Indiana High School football team: first row, from left, Paul Muschella, Harry Peterman, Willilam Johnston, Joseph Muschella, Kenneth McCullough, James A. Bartlebaugh, Kenneth McJunkin, T.B. Elder, Douglas A. Malcolm, Edward E. Booterbaugh, Roland Wachob and John Tarquato; second row, Russell Davis, Donald C. Malcolm, Lawrence T. Stadtmiller, William Hamilton, Elwin Gross, Royden Hogarth, Paul Sloan, William A. Reed, Francis O. Lamberson and Paul Salsgiver; and third row, head coach J. Lang Spear, Harold “Hap” Zener, Kenneth “Pete” Baker, Milton T. Decker, Harry Conrath, Ross M. McGregor, Raymond Crissman, Warden Balcomb, athletics reporter William Reeves and principal and manager Thomas T. McCord.

 Submitted photo

One can only imagine the shock that no doubt registered on Jim Creps’ face that day in 1972.

The Indiana High School sports historian was so convinced that IHS had first fielded a football team in 1923 that he arranged a banquet to celebrate the 50th season of football at the school. But only days later, Creps received a call from Clarence Peterman, informing him that the program had actually launched in 1910.