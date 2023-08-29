One can only imagine the shock that no doubt registered on Jim Creps’ face that day in 1972.
The Indiana High School sports historian was so convinced that IHS had first fielded a football team in 1923 that he arranged a banquet to celebrate the 50th season of football at the school. But only days later, Creps received a call from Clarence Peterman, informing him that the program had actually launched in 1910.
“I should know,” Peterman told Creps. “I played on that team.”
WHILE THE birth of football at Indiana can be traced to 1910, the program truly came of age exactly 100 years ago, when the sport was revived after a lengthy hiatus.
The return of football, at least initially, was a rousing success: IHS crushed Homer City in its opener, 48-0. Exuberant fans were so swept up in the moment that coach James Spears felt compelled to tamp down the outsized expectations. After all, his team would soon embark on a treacherous journey through a mine field of WPIAL powers.
“Although scoring a complete walk-away over the Homerites, Coach Spears has in no way taken it for granted that his men are capable of facing some of the stronger teams that are to be met this season, with like success,” noted the Indiana Evening Gazette. “The men realize the task they have to face this season and are bending every effort to perfect their team and establish a reputation for themselves on the gridiron.”
But Spears’ worst fears were soon realized. Indiana lost its next five games by an aggregate score of 213-0 and dropped seven in a row overall before beating Dale in the season finale, 12-7.
Alas, that long-awaited victory was tainted by a charge of cheating.
“In yesterday’s issue of the Johnstown Democrat and Ledger, a story appeared to the effect that the Indiana High School eleven in Saturday’s game against Dale High School of Johnstown had secured the use of several [Indiana] Normal School players,” the Gazette reported. “This is a misconception and a very unsportsmanlike manner of taking a defeat, especially a team with the reputation and veteran ability of the Johnstown gridders.”
Indiana was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, but the accusation left a bitter taste in the mouths of those associated with IHS football.
THE 1910 season began with high hopes for the fledgling Indiana team, coached by Charles “Pops” Myers, a Dickinson grad who was no stranger to the game.
“The High School teachers have a number of the Indiana high school boys working out at the Normal grounds in the evening after school,” the Gazette noted. “Prof. Myers, the new principal of the High School, has had much football experience and is giving the High School boys the benefit of his experience.”
Indiana made its historic debut on Oct. 8 with an 8-0 victory over the Normal School reserves before falling in its second game to Derry, 12-0. IHS then wrapped up a 2-1 season by winning a rematch with Derry, 13-0. Fullback Bill St. Clair led the way with a pair of touchdowns and was rewarded with a post-game ride around the field on the shoulders of his teammates.
IHS went 2-3 in 1911, the victories coming over Derry (12-0) and Blairsville (21-0). Eugene Zener accounted for both touchdowns against Derry, recovering a punt that he had blocked in the end zone for one score and catching a 29-yard pass from Milton “Tates” Hosack for another. Indiana had opened the season with a 27-0 loss to the Normal School reserves and was twice shut out by Latrobe.
According to The Senioran, a school publication, “Our team … did not have a very successful season. We had last year’s coach, Myers, with us again, but he was handicapped on account of light material.”
The program appeared in peril after Myers left for Kiski Prep in the offseason. In fact, Indiana played only one game in 1912, a 9-0 home win over Blairsville in which Charles “Chub” Rugh scored the lone touchdown and Claude Sachs kicked a field goal. Unfortunately, “the gate receipts … amounted to next to nothing,” Creps wrote in an introduction to “IHS Football Statistics 1910-Present,” which included a brief history of the program and stats later updated annually by longtime Indiana athletic director Pat Snyder. “In those days, the gate receipts were the financing that carried a sport to its successful conclusion. No gate receipts meant that football would come to a quick death.”
And so it did.
UNDER SPEARS, a veteran of World War I and a graduate of Lafayette, Indiana football rose, Lazarus-like, from the dead in 1923. Hired by IHS that year to teach math, Spears took on the added burden of resurrecting the long-dormant program.
Forty-five candidates turned out on Sept. 13 for the first practice, held on land that was actually a cow pasture next to the high school building, which today houses Horace Mann Elementary School. The players made up for their obvious lack of experience with an abundance of enthusiasm.
“It has been a difficult and tedious grind on the part of Coach Spears and a test in which few coaches are placed,” the Gazette noted. “But the men have responded nobly and conscientiously to the task … and every indication points to the Maroon and Black presenting a fast and clever working combination.”
The season opener against Homer City took place Oct. 6 at Independence Park, a plot of land that’s now a parking lot, located across Wayne Avenue from the KCAC. Indiana rolled to a 48-0 victory as Paul Muschella, Raymond Crissman and captain Jim Bartlebaugh each scored a pair of touchdowns.
“The Maroon and Black in every way carried out the hopes of the large gathering of student body and fans who thronged Independence Park Saturday afternoon,” noted the Gazette. “It was a beautiful exhibition of the grid game, and considering that this is the first time in the history of the local high school that they have ever been represented on the gridiron, assures the success of this new addition to the athletic program.”
Then reality struck like a blow from a sledgehammer.
A SUCCESSION of WPIAL powers, far superior to IHS in talent, size and experience, feasted on Spears’ team in subsequent weeks. Indiana scarcely challenged Latrobe (71-0), Vandergrift (41-0), Derry (33-0), Connellsville (49-0) and Jeannette (19-0). IHS followed with close losses to Dayton Academy (13-6) and Punxsutawney (12-2) before snapping its seven-game skid with a season-ending win over Dale, Roland Wachob and Royden Hogarth scoring the touchdowns.
By then, injuries had ravaged Indiana. In fact, turnover was so great that only four players who had started in the season opener vs. Homer City were also in the starting lineup against Dale.
In its revival season, IHS had been competitive in only four games and prevailed in only two.
But at least what Jim Creps long believed was the school’s inaugural season of football wasn’t a total washout. Having learned the hard lessons of 1923, Spears’ team bounced back a year later and finished 5-2-1, in effect laying the foundation for what was to become a winning tradition at Indiana High School.
