Indiana used a 13-5 fourth quarter to retake the lead from host Punxsutawney and claim a tight non-section road victory, 51-47, in high school boys’ basketball action Wednesday.
Punxsutawney led by a single point after the first eight minutes before Indiana regained the lead going into halftime.
The Chucks retook the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Indiana 8-5, but the back-and-forth contest turned in favor of Indiana over the final eight minutes.
Stanford Webb drained three 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Jaden Petrovich added 10 for Indiana.
Ryan Heigley scored a game-high 26 points, including five 3-pointers, for Punxs’y.
Indiana (4-3) plays Kiski Area at home on Tuesday.
RIVER VALLEY 65, PURCHASE LINE 44: River Valley turned up its defensive pressure in the second half and finished off Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
Leading by five points, 32-27, at halftime, River Valley outscored the Red Dragons 33-17 in the second half.
“Our second-half defensive pressure was a lot better and led to turnovers and an up-tempo game,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “Purchase Line slowed it down on us in the first half, and just created a lot more turnovers in the second half.”
Jaden Whitfield spurred the Panthers on both ends in the second half, scoring 12 of his 16 points and finishing with five steals.
“He had a great second half,” Stitt said.
Dom Speal scored a game-high 18 points and dished out seven assists. Luke Woodring chipped in 13 points, and Brad McDivitt added nine. Cole Kennedy-Citeroni, River Valley’s lone senior, scored seven points.
Andrew Smarsh led Purchase Line with 15 points. Jakob Mountain contributed 12.
Both teams play Friday. River Valley (3-2) visits Portage, and Purchase Line (1-5) welcomes West Shamokin.
PENNS MANOR 53, WEST SHAMOKIN 40: Mark Bagley sparked a 19-8 third quarter, helping Penns Manor break away from West Shamokin and earn a second straight Heritage Conference win.
Bagley scored 10 of his game-high 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the third quarter. Max Hill converted five field goals and sank 5 of 8 free throws to finish with 15 points.
Braydn Rodgers scored 13 points and collected seven rebounds, and Ezra Oesterling posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves. Sean McCullough handed out six assists.
Both teams play Friday. West Shamokin (3-3) travels to Purchase Line, and Penns Manor (3-2) visits Marion Center.
PORTAGE 58, HOMER-CENTER 30: Trae Kargo netted five of Portage’s 10 3-point field goals as the Mustangs beat Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game at the HomerDome.
Portage held the Wildcats to single digits in all four quarters, jumping out to a 38-17 halftime lead the Mustangs extended to 58-25 after three quarters.
Homer-Center held Portage scoreless in a 5-0 final frame.
Trae Kargo, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, led all scorers with 17 points and also dished out six assists, while 6-1 senior Andrew Miko grabbed seven rebounds to go with his 15 points for Portage. Mason Kargo tallied 10 assists and hit two 3s. The Mustangs converted on just 2 of 12 free throw attempts.
Angelo Alexander, a 6-3 sophomore guard, posted 10 points on five field goals for Homer-Center.
Both teams play Heritage Conference opponents Friday. Portage (5-0) welcomes River Valley, and Homer-Center (1-4) travels to Cambria Heights.
UNITED 56, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 40: Brad Felix poured in 28 points and United used a 17-2 second quarter to take command and remain unbeaten in a victory over Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
The Highlanders started strong, leading 10-7 after the opening quarter, but Felix helped United turn it around by scoring 11 of the Lions’ 17 points in the second quarter.
United outscored Cambria Heights the rest of the way 32-28.
Dylan Dishong scored nine points and Joe Marino added eight for United.
Parker Farabaugh hit for five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points, and Chris Sodmont chipped in with 11 points for Cambria Heights.
Both teams play Friday. Cambria Heights (2-4) plays host to Homer-Center, and United (5-0) welcomes Northern Cambria.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 45, MARION CENTER 17: Ty Dumm scored 15 points and Northern Cambria dominated Marion Center for all four quarters to pick up its first victory of the season in a Heritage Conference game.
The Colts took a 22-5 lead into halftime and extended the advantage with a 17-3 third quarter to put the Stingers away.
Dumm connected on seven field goals, and Peyton Myers added 10 points for the Colts.
Dawson Bracken led the Stingers with six points.
Both teams play Friday. Marion Center (1-4) welcomes Penns Manor, and Northern Cambria (1-2) travels to United.
JEANNETTE 69, APOLLO-RIDGE 33: Jake Mull scored 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to pull Apollo-Ridge past Jeannette in a WPIAL non-section game Wednesday.
The Jawhawks led 39-15 at halftime and outscored the Vikings 30-18 in the second half.
Mull’s team-high came on the back of five field goals, including two 3s, and 2-for-3 free throw shooting. Owen Crawford also netted two 3-pointers and tallied eight points for Apollo.
Giovanni Merlo and Shan Michens posted 15 points apiece to lead Jeannette.
Apollo-Ridge (1-5) opens section play at Valley on Friday.
GIRLS
RIVER VALLEY 72, PURCHASE LINE 17: River Valley scored the first 10 points of the game, led 49-5 at halftime and cruised past Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game played Tuesday.
Ava Persichetti poured in 29 points in one half for the Panthers. Hannah Artley chipped in 10 points and Kenady Kitner scored seven off the bench.
“It was just a great team effort, and all 16 players got significant time, which helps in our development,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said.
Both teams play Monday after this evening’s games were postponed due to inclement weather. River Valley (4-1) plays at Marion Center, and Purchase Line (1-6) plays host to Northern Cambria.