After a successful 2021 season in which Indiana made the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in seven years, new head coach Brad Wright is bringing energy and focus to a team that will have new faces at most skill positions.
Wright also serves as offensive coordinator in a shotgun-spread power offense with a zone-blocking scheme.
Last year’s backfield was set heading into the season while the offensive line was a work in progress. This year, the offensive line will be a strength with the backfield having the difficult task of replacing two standouts in Devin Flint and Zach Herrington.
Liam McFarlane is a potential offensive threat who can help fill the void. Wright described him as a coach on the field.
Indiana’s offense will have a B-back, basically a side-car running back with Garrison Dougherty, a strong, versatile senior who can run and catch.
“By spreading the ball around more, it will help keep defenses, especially linebackers, on their toes,” Dougherty said.
The offensive linemen committed to the coach’s plan and are ready to go.
“No one on the offensive line has missed a practice yet,” senior Alex Clark said. “We really enjoy Coach Wright’s practice style. There is a lot more focus on technique.”
Last year’s offensive attack was limited to the run game, and most teams put eight defenders close to the line of scrimmage on almost every down.
“I expect to spread the ball around this season, pass more than last year, and get as many players involved on offense as possible,” Wright said.
Trevor Smith, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound junior, steps in at quarterback. Smith, the son of IUP assistant coach Jim Smith, said he is prepared to utilize the new playbook and is excited for what the offense is going to be able to do this year.
“This year’s playbook allows our playmakers to make plays,” he said.
Wright is excited about the depth at wide receiver with Evan Brocius, James Mill, Anthony Kowchuck, Matt Lloyd, Josh Scanlan and promising freshman, Levi Porter, who checks in a 6-1, 180.
“I think the depth at wide receiver will allow us to keep guys fresh throughout the games this season,” Wright said.
Evan Brocious, a junior wide receiver and cornerback, noted the effort the team put into training camp.
“Our offense is getting better with each practice,” he said. “I’m looking forward to our passing game this year, especially Levi Porter at wide receiver. He’s big and athletic.”
On defense, expect to see variations of a four-man front. Again, the strength will be up front. Some of Indiana’s returning standouts on the line are Griffin Prebish, Colton Augustine, Ben Cochran, Carson Beatty, Isaac Nygren, Mason Fisher, Alek and Adam Clark.
Wright also is excited about Alvin Liu and Josh Nelson, two players who came back to football this year. Wright expects both to contribute on the defensive line.
“We have plenty to clean-up before the season starts, both up front and in the backfield,” Fisher said, “but our offensive line should be strong this season.”
Indiana scrimmaged against Mount Pleasant at home on Saturday.
“We have a lot of potential on both sides of the ball,” Wright said, “and plenty to work on.”
Mount Pleasant’s first offensive play went for a long touchdown run. After that, Indiana’s defense, especially the line, settled in and held its ground for most of the afternoon.
“Mount Pleasant was able to run outside too much successfully,” junior linebacker Griffin Prebish said. “Our outside linebackers and cornerbacks did a good job of containment, but I think our safeties at times were playing too shallow.”
Mount Pleasant also connected in the passing game, exposing a youthful secondary that continues to progress.
“It’s been great to see our young guys grow from last year to this year, especially in our skill positions,” McFarlane said. “We are excited to face some new teams with this season’s upcoming schedule.”
Wright noted the energy and excitement of last year’s playoff run and hopes to build on that momentum.
Indiana plays in WPIAL Class 4A Section 2, the Greater Allegheny Conference. Section teams are Armstrong, Hampton, Highlands, Kiski Area, Mars and North Catholic.
Indiana opens at Freeport on Friday and plays at home the next weekend against Knoch.
“We have no down weeks,” Wright said.
“The team cannot afford to have a poor week of preparation. I hope the players embrace this challenge and bring the focus and energy from week to week. I’d like to keep the bar high, where it is. We want to be competitive each week, fight for a playoff spot and establish a program that kids want to be a part of.”
Wright teaches middle school special education at Indiana.
There are some new faces and some familiar ones on his coaching staff. Bill Waryck serves as defensive coordinator. Mike Weaver, Steve Woodrow, Joe Laukadis, and Mike Boiano also have spots on the sideline.