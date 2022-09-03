ihs

INDIANA QUARTERBACK Trevor Smith looked to get off a pass against the Knoch rush during the Indians’ home opener at Andy Kuzneski Field on Friday night.  

Indiana came out on top over the Knoch Knights in a back-and-forth battle that took double overtime to decide the outcome.

The Indians refused to give up and recovered from costly early mistakes in an intense matchup, rallying to tie the game in the fourth quarter and winning in the second overtime, 32-31, when Tristan Redinger converted an extra-point kick on a rough night for kickers.