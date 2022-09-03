Indiana came out on top over the Knoch Knights in a back-and-forth battle that took double overtime to decide the outcome.
The Indians refused to give up and recovered from costly early mistakes in an intense matchup, rallying to tie the game in the fourth quarter and winning in the second overtime, 32-31, when Tristan Redinger converted an extra-point kick on a rough night for kickers.
There were big plays in all three phases of the game by both teams.
Indiana coach Brad Wright said, “This was one of the most exciting games I’ve been a part of. These kids don’t quit. When their backs are against the wall, they keep fighting. This was a well-rounded victory.”
The Indians played a solid first quarter but failed to put any points on the board. Early on, the offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage with quarterback Trevor Smith and running back Garrison Dougherty marching the ball down the field behind the big offensive line led by Ben Cochran and the Clark brothers, Adam and Alek. Indiana came up short and turned the ball over in the red zone with a fumble by Liam McFarlane.
The second quarter started with Knoch putting up 13 unanswered points with a 2-yard touchdown run by workhorse running back Sam Skurka. The Knoch defense then managed a defensive touchdown with a strip sack on Trevor Smith that was scooped up and returned for a touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff, Evan Brocious had a 70 yard return and the momentum began to swing in Indiana’s favor. Rocco Consentino rushed for a TD from 6 yards out, and with 24 seconds left in the first half, Smith connected with James Mill for a game-tying 82-yard touchdown pass.
In the second half, the momentum swung back in Knoch’s favor when the Knights blocked Indiana’s field goal attempt in the third quarter. Knoch’s offense took advantage with quarterback Codi Mullen connecting with tight end Jake Murphy on an 80-yard screen play.
Indiana’s special teams came up big when Knoch muffed the punt return and was recovered by Brocious. Trevor Smith tied the game with a nine yard touchdown run, but Indiana kicker, Tristan Reddinger, missed the extra point.
Overtime was intense and ensured the game would be memorable. Each team gets a four-play possession at the opposing team’s 10-yard line for an opportunity to score. Indiana and Knoch each scored twice, but it all came down to the leg of Reddinger for the win. Reddinger, who plays soccer for Indiana, was 1-for-3 going into that extra-point attempt.
“I knew it was my time. This is my first year kicking, and it’s been a wild ride,” he said.
Redinger’s kick barely made it over the crossbar, but that’s all Indiana needed to pull off the emotional victory.
Liam McFarlane, a senior running back who scored two touchdowns in overtime, said, “I was disappointed in how the game started, but with football, you need to have a short memory. We were able to come back and tie the game before half-time, and then tie it again at the end of the second half. This was really a great win for our program.”
“I knew he could handle it, and I knew we could count on him,” Wright said.
Mill said, “We had a lot of mistakes tonight, but we fought through them, and we performed during crunch time.”
“I was really proud of how we fought til the end tonight,” Adam Clark, a senior, said.
Next up for Indiana is a road game at Shadyside Academy on Friday.