Freshman Jake Snyder’s pin helped push Indiana past Valley, 33-30, in a closely contested Section 6-AA wrestling match that clinched a team playoff berth in the WPIAL tournament.
The Indians earned three pins and a decision in the victory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 10:50 pm
Freshman Jake Snyder’s pin helped push Indiana past Valley, 33-30, in a closely contested Section 6-AA wrestling match that clinched a team playoff berth in the WPIAL tournament.
The Indians earned three pins and a decision in the victory.
Alvin Lieu won a 6-2 decision over LaMontae Jones at 189 pounds to kick start Indiana’s comeback after losing the first three matches. Brandyn Parcello pinned Corey Pinson in the 285-pound match and Carter Putt pinned Xavier Ross at 121 pounds to tie things up, at 15 and then 21, before Snyder (127) pinned Brendon Knuckles for the lead.
A Valley forfeit at 133 pounds put Indiana up, 33-21. Tuscan Blystone lost an 8-7 decision to Darnell Costin at 139 pounds, but the three points saved in the loss were enough to keep the Indians on top.
Indiana finishes its section dual meet schedule at 7-7 overall and 5-1 in Section 6, taking the No. 2 seed into the playoffs behind top-seeded Burrell. Burrell lost to Quaker Valley, 30-28, in the team championship last season. Indiana’s lone section loss came against Burrell on Jan. 18.
The Indians travel to Highlands on Wednesday for the first round of team playoffs, but first they’ll compete in the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch today and Saturday.
INDIANA 33, VALLEY 30
107 — No match (15-15)
114 — Raydn Thomas (V) won by forfeit
121 — Carter Putt (I) pinned Xavier Ross
127 — Jake Snyder (I) pinned Brendon Knuckles
133 — Graham McFareland (I) won by forfeit
139 — Darnell Costin (V) dec. Tuscan Blystone, 8-7
145 — Ryan Long (V) pinned Kevin Liu
152 — Kyren Veasley (V) dec. Will Turner, 8-6
160 — Charles Perkins (V) pinned Dom Fanella
172 — Jeremy Hughley (V) pinned Michael Dolan
189 — Alvin Liu (I) dec. LaMontae Jones, 6-2
215 — Griffin Prebish (I) won by forfeit
285 — Brandyn Parcello (I) pinned Corey Pinson
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.