Indiana defenders Levi Porter (6), Tyler Rifenderfer (50) and Isaac Nygren teamed up to take down Freeport’s Caleb Hoffman in Friday night’s win at Andy Kuzneksi Field.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

Indiana managed to overcome a sloppy start to defeat Freeport, 28-14, in the season-opening football game for both teams at Andy Kuzneski Field on Friday night.

Second-year starting quarterback Trevor Smith’s three touchdown passes led the way on offense along with some physical runs by Levi Porter, including a 59-yard dash for a score in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.