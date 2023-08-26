Indiana managed to overcome a sloppy start to defeat Freeport, 28-14, in the season-opening football game for both teams at Andy Kuzneski Field on Friday night.
Second-year starting quarterback Trevor Smith’s three touchdown passes led the way on offense along with some physical runs by Levi Porter, including a 59-yard dash for a score in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.
“We started sloppy but ultimately won the game,” Smith said. “It took us a while to get the first-game jitters out of our system.”
Opening night nerves got to both teams in a first quarter full of turnovers, penalties and incompletions. The August humidity was also a factor with several players cramping up.
Smith made up for Indiana’s first fumble by getting the ball right back for his offense with an interception while he roamed the secondary from his safety position.
Freeport’s Taylor King returned the favor, picking off Smith in the second quarter. The Yellowjackets missed a 26-yard field goal attempt, which gave the ball back to Indiana.
Indiana had the momentum heading into halftime up 13-0 on a pair of touchdown passes from Smith. One covered 55 yards to Porter, and Anthony Kowchuck made a leaping catch for the second on a 23-yard play.
Indiana kept the positive momentum going coming out of halftime when Smith hit Porter for a 28-yard touchdown.
The defensive front stepped up the pressure on Freeport quarterback Drew Ross in the third quarter.
The Indians took a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Yellowjackets would not go down without a fight. The Yellowjackets started the fourth quarter in Indiana territory and immediately Ross connected with Ben Sullivan for a big pass play followed up by a 20-yard touchdowns strike to Sullivan.
Freeport got on the scoreboard again quickly when Sullivan, playing defensive back, took an interception for a 17-yard touchdown to cut Indiana’s lead to one score at 20-14. The Yellowjackets dominated a majority of the fourth quarter and showed the grit and determination to stay in games.
But The Yellowjackets’ momentum was stopped by Porter’s timely touchdown jaunt that restored a two-score advantage. Indiana second-year head coach Brad Wright described Porter’s play this game as “electric.”
“I’m really proud of how we played tonight,” Porter said. “Trevor had a great game, and our offensive line really opened up some holes for us.”
“Our start tonight was rough,” Indiana senior James Mill said, “but offensively we felt like things started to click in the second half. Levi also contributed with a huge game.”
“It feels great to start the season 1-0, especially since we lost to this team last year in our opener,” Wright said. “We made some big plays throughout the game, especially before the end of the first half.”
On the downside, “Wright said, “Our team had too many penalties and mental mistakes. We have to play smart and not turn the ball over. Freeport managed to get all the momentum in the fourth quarter until Porter’s physical TD run.”
Two big defensive plays by Indiana in the fourth quarter were a sack by sophomore linebacker Tyler Reifendifer, and a huge stop on a fourth-and-short by junior lineman Colden Augustine. Indiana’s defense also held Freeport’s workhorse running back to 26 yards on 13 carries.
“We had lots of uncertainty heading into tonight’s matchup,: senior linebacker Isaac Nygren said, “but everyone pulled together. Our team fought through some adversity on defense when Freeport had some momentum going in the fourth quarter.”
Next up for Indiana is a road game at Knoch on Friday.
