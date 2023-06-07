ihs logo.jpg

Indiana, coming off what is believed to be the first PIAA baseball tournament victory in school history, will get a chance to win a second game closer to home.

The Indians, who traveled to the Harrisburg to beat East Pennsboro, 2-1, in the first round Monday, will take on Bellefonte in the state quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.