Indiana, coming off what is believed to be the first PIAA baseball tournament victory in school history, will get a chance to win a second game closer to home.
The Indians, who traveled to the Harrisburg to beat East Pennsboro, 2-1, in the first round Monday, will take on Bellefonte in the state quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
Bellefonte (17-5), the District 6 champion, advanced with a win over Latrobe, taking a 10-2 lead after four innings and holding on for a 10-9 win. Latrobe was the WPIAL runner-up.
Indiana, which finished fourth in the WPIAL to earn its first PIAA berth since 2000, takes on a Bellefonte team that has won six straight games. While Indiana played in a 16-team bracket in the WPIAL playoffs, Bellefonte had to win only once in a three-team bracket to claim the District 6 title.
The Indians enter the game with a .302 batting average, and Bellefonte is batting .356.
Steven Budash (.418), Ben Ryan (.390) and Gavin Homer (.379) are Indiana’s top hitters. Trevor Johnson (.545), Alex Ebeling (.426), Peyton Vancas (.417) and Dominic Capperella (.371) are Bellefonte’s top hitters.
Capperella (10-2) and Vancas (5-0) pitched in Monday’s win over Latrobe. No other pitcher on the staff has more than one win.
Homer (5-2) picked up the win for Indiana in four-plus innings in relief of Garrison Dougherty (2-0). Conner Geesey (3-0) pitched a third of inning in relief and posted the save. Dougherty, who threw only 32 pitches in two innings Monday, is available along with Geesey and sophomore Ryan Okopal (4-1).
The Indiana-Bellefonte game is part of a doubleheader. Cedar Cliff and North Allegheny play in a Class 6A game at 2 p.m.
In the other Class 4A games, WPIAL champion Hopewell (13-11) faces District 10 champion Cathedral Prep at Slippery Rock University; Archbishop Wood (17-6) plays Montoursville (17-7) at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg; and Dallas (15-7) faces Hanover (17-7) at Muhlenberg High School. The Indiana-Bellefonte winner takes on the Hopewell-Cathedral Prep winner.
Also Thursday, West Middlesex will play Southern Fulton in a Class 1A quarterfinal at 4:30p.m. First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City.
West Middlesex (15-8) is the District 10 champion, and Southern Fulton (23-1) is the District 5 champion.
