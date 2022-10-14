A year ago, the Indiana girls’ cross country team barely had enough runners to enter a complete team at the Indiana County Championship, but the Indians still won the team title. This year, they ran away with it in dominating fashion.
Freshman Addison Fry won the race with a time of 21 minutes and 14 seconds, and Indiana claimed five of the top six places to win the county title in impressive fashion with just 16 points Thursday at the IUP South Campus Course.
Last year’s winner, Indiana sophomore Rachel Gill, finished second in 21:27. Freshman Chloe Hain placed third (21:40), and seniors Emerson Davis (22:06) and Belinda LinXu (22:31) took fourth and sixth for the Indians, respectively.
“It means a lot. It means a lot to us,” Fry said.
“It means a lot to us because last year, we were such a small team and then this year, we’re bigger and better this year, so it feels pretty good,” Gill said.
On the boys’ side, Indiana senior Jonathan Berzonsky won the individual title with a time of 17:35 to pace the Indians to their eighth consecutive team title. Fellow senior Seth Weaver finished a close second in 17:40.
Indiana’s top five runners finished in the top seven finishers, with Jacob Gill taking 6th (19:02), and Tommy Kauffman placing 7th (19:15).
The last team to win the county meet boys’ title prior to Indiana’s current eight-year run was the Kiski School in 2014.
“I wanted to do it for the team because I know how much this means for our legacy as a program, and I wanted to represent that well,” Jonathan Berzonsky said.
Apollo-Ridge sophomore, a first-year runner, Gabe Kavulic was third, United’s Colton Henning placed fourth and Indiana’s Will Berzonsky took fifth (18:43) to round out the top five runners. Kavulic trailed Henning by a small margin entering the last half-mile of the race, but he made it up with a strong finish through the final loop in the woods and the finishing straightaway.
Kavulic eyed a top-10 finish entering the meet, and he pleasantly surprised himself by getting third place.
“I’m really satisfied,” Kavulic said of his third-place finish. “This course is really tough. … I’m glad I had enough in me to finish up the last little bit. My goal was to finish top-10ish.”
The last time the Indians ran at the IUP South Campus Course – at the Crimson Hawk Invitational on Sept. 24 – Weaver won much to his surprise and Berzonsky finished second. The roles were reversed this time, but that didn’t matter to Berzonsky.
As much as he wants to win every time he steps up to the starting line, Berzonsky puts his team’s interest ahead of his own. If it’s good for the team, it’s good for him.
“If Seth beat me, I’d be happy for him,” Berzonsky said. “I don’t get jealous about that stuff. If a teammate is ahead of me, that’s good for us. That’s good for the team. And as long as he was right there, if he’s working with me, I like that. I like that competition. I feel like him behind me today just helped me to get better, helped me to get faster, and it’s awesome.”
“I was glad for him,” Weaver said of Berzonsky. “It’s not easy leading up front, so just having him to help pace off of and help push me through is great.”
The Indians’ sweep marked the third straight year they won both team titles, and it was also the 12th time in a row an Indiana runner won the boys’ team title. The last individual county champion on the boys’ side from a school other than Indiana was former Marion Center standout Alex Woodrow in 2010.
For the third straight year, the Marion Center teams were noticeable absent from the county meet. The Stingers had won six consecutive girls’ titles from 2014-19, but they haven’t participated since then.