A year ago, the Indiana girls’ cross country team barely had enough runners to enter a complete team at the Indiana County Championship, but the Indians still won the team title. This year, they ran away with it in dominating fashion.

Freshman Addison Fry won the race with a time of 21 minutes and 14 seconds, and Indiana claimed five of the top six places to win the county title in impressive fashion with just 16 points Thursday at the IUP South Campus Course.

