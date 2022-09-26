It goes without saying that every team wants to defend its home turf, and the Indiana High cross country teams are no different.
As the host school of the Crimson Hawk Cross Country Invitational, there was no way Indiana was going to allow another school to win the 13th annual running of the meet Saturday.
Freshman Addison Fry won the girls’ race in a time of 21 minutes, 25.40 seconds, and senior Seth Weaver won the boys’ race in 18:01.20 as the Indians swept the team titles for the first time since 2011. The Indiana girls won for the first time since 2015, totaling 27 points and placing their top five runners in the top 10 finishers.
The boys won the team title for the second straight year with 21 points, their top five runners placing among the top eight finishers.
“It’s one of those unspoken things where you don’t want another team coming out here and crushing where you put in the effort,” Fry said. “We train here so getting beat by someone who hasn’t run here before, it would be pretty defeating.”
Fellow freshman Chloe Hain placed third for the Indiana girls (22:03.60), sophomore Rachel Gill was fourth (22:06.40), and seniors Emerson Davis (22:53.10) and Belinda LinXu (23:10.20) were ninth and 10th, respectively.
“It means a lot because if somebody were to beat us at our own home course, it would be a little bit defeating because we know this course better than they do,” Hain said. “This definitely means a lot.”
“It’s really important to us because we do know the course like the back of our hand, and I think it is important that we did win,” fellow freshman Maddy Bauer said, who was Indiana’s sixth runner and placed 22nd.
Fry and Weaver earned their first career invitational wins, and they were both equally surprised with their victories.
“This is the first race I’ve ever won, so I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m happy it happened,” Fry said. “It turned out that way.”
“Going in, I wasn’t really expecting to win,” Weaver said. “I knew our team would probably win, but I wasn’t even expecting to get first on the team.”
Seniors Jonathan Berzonsky (18:18.70) and William Berzonsky (18:28.20) finished third and fifth, respectively, Jacob Gill was seventh (18:43.80) and Brennan Huff (19:08.70) took eighth to round out Indiana’s top five runners.
Weaver emerged from the second loop through the woods at IUP’s South Campus Course in second place, trailing Baldwin’s Andrew Barrett by some 50 feet and about a quarter-mile of the race remaining. That’s when he kicked it in and sprinted past Barrett on the final straightaway.
Earlier in the final mile of the race, he passed teammate Jonathan Berzonsky on the flat part of the course to set up his finishing kick coming out of the woods.
“I knew he was still going to do well for us,” Weaver said of Berzonsky. “He got third overall. We’ve got the depth to win overall, and I just felt good, so I had some left at the end and went for it.”
Although the Indiana boys were satisfied with the team title, they weren’t necessarily happy with their times.
“I think most of us didn’t have the day that we wanted,” Jonathan Berzonsky said. “We’ll just step back and sort of learn from this meet and what we can do. We tend to do pretty well in the bigger invitationals. Here, I don’t know what it is, but our times sort of go back a little bit. So we have to step back and just look at where we’re at and work more together as a team.”
Technically, the IUP South Campus Course isn’t Indiana’s home course. The Indians run their dual meets at the White Township Recreation Complex, but they practice enough at the IUP course that it feels like a secondary home course. And as such, they think they should win every meet there.
“We definitely have run it ever since I was in ninth grade,” Weaver, a senior, said. “We had some practices here over the summer, so yeah, very familiar with the terrain.”