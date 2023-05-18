Indiana’s baseball team used a big day at the plate to advance in the WPIAL playoffs on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the softball team won’t be following suit after the Indians’ four-game win streak was snapped.
Indiana’s baseball team used a big day at the plate to advance in the WPIAL playoffs on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the softball team won’t be following suit after the Indians’ four-game win streak was snapped.
Ben Ryan went 4-for-4 with three extra-base hits to help lead Indiana to a 12-4 win over Laurel Highlands in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A baseball playoffs at Latrobe High School.
Ryan drove in two runs for the seventh-seeded Indians on a double in the first inning for a 2-0 lead, but the No. 10 Mustangs tied the game in the top of the third on a triple by Frank Kula and Braeden O’Brien’s double.
Indiana responded with a three-run bottom half of the inning. Steven Budash crushed a two-run home run and Ryan stole home to make it 5-2.
The Indians added three more runs in the fourth and four in the fifth while holding Laurel Highlands to two runs the rest of the way.
Ryan scored four times and knocked in four runs on a pair of doubles, a triple and a single. Budash, Trevor Smith and Gavin Homer cranked out three hits apiece. Budash collected three RBIs, while Homer had two. Smith hit a double, and Garrison Dougherty singled twice as part of Indiana’s 18-hit outing.
Kula, O’Brien and Noah Lion notched two hits each for the Mustangs.
Homer started and pitched 41/3 innings, striking out five and allowing four runs on seven hits in the win.
Devan Krivosky took the loss in 21/3 innings as Laurel Highlands’ starter.
Indiana (14-7) will play No. 2 Blackhawk (15-2), 5-4 winners over Thomas Jefferson in nine innings, at a site and time to be determined.
In WPIAL Class 4A softball action, seventh-seeded Indiana was held to just two hits in a 11-1 loss to Montour at Gateway High School in a game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Spartans scored 11 runs on eight hits.
Mia Arndt knocked in two runs on three hits and scored three runs, while Jana Hess tripled and had two RBIs. Avrie Polo scored two runs on two hits and rounded the bases three times.
Ella Myers scored the Indians’ lone run on a bunt, and Maggie Cunningham had Indiana’s other hit.
Kaitlyn Molitoris earned the win, striking out 12 in a full-game outing.
Olivia Zimmerman fanned four, walked five and gave up 11 runs (four earned) on eight hits in the loss.
Indiana ended the season at 16-5.
