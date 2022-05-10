Indiana’s offense flashed its power, hitting four home runs, including two by sophomore Ben Ryan, that helped carry the Indians past Homer-Center, 14-4, in the Teddy Bear Fund Drive baseball game Monday at First Commonwealth Bank Field.
Indiana (10-6, 6-4) held a 5-2 lead after three innings and continued to pour it on, scoring two runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Steven Budash had three hits, including a home run, and scored three runs. Lincoln Trusal also hit a home run and was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Ryan scored three runs and drove in four.
Garrison Dougherty pitched the first two innings, allowing two runs and striking out five. Conner Geesey pitched the final four innings and picked up the win after allowing a pair of unearned runs.
The Wildcats couldn’t match Indiana’s production, scoring four runs on just three hits. Braden Dunn, Michael Krejocic and Owen Saiani each had a single.
Caleb Palmer took the loss.
Indiana welcomes Ligonier Valley on Wednesday. Homer Center (5-8) plays at United today.
RIVER VALLEY 8, WEST SHAMOKIN 3: Andrew Baker struck out 11 in 52/3 innings and Matt Izzo connected on three hits to lift River Valley to a Heritage Conference victory over West Shamokin.
The Wolves scored three runs in the third inning to cut the Panthers’ lead to one, but River Valley answered to score four runs in the final two innings.
Rocco Bartolini drove in a pair of runs and Braden Staats and Izzo each scored twice.
Baker hit the 100-pitch maximum in the sixth inning and was replaced by Izzo, who closed the door with 11/3 scoreless innings of relief.
West Shamokin was limited to five hits. Niko Buffone collected two hits and scored a run. Bo Swartz drove in two RBIs with a third inning single.
Jude Olinger pitched four innings and took the loss.
River Valley (10-5) plays at Berlin on Friday. West Shamokin (6-9) plays at the Kiski School on Wednesday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 15, PENNS MANOR 0: Northern Cambria scored 15 runs on 15 hits, including seven for extra-bases, and Caleb Dolney pitched a three-inning one-hitter in the Colts’ mercy-rule Heritage Conference victory over Penns Manor.
The Colts’ Evan Wiewiora belted three doubles and Ethan Krawcion had three hits. Zack Taylor had two hits, two runs and an RBI, while Owen Bougher doubled, hit a home run, scored two runs and knocked in three runs. Isak Kudlawiec scored a pair of runs and drove in two.
It took Dolney just 42 pitches to get through three innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out six.
Kayden Detwiler’s single was the only hit for the Comets.
Northern Cambria (10-3) plays host to St Joseph’s today. Penns Manor (0-10) plays host to Homer-Center on Wednesday.
MARION CENTER 17, PURCHASE LINE 4: Landin Bennett was a double shy of the cycle, pounding out three hits, scoring three runs and driving in five to help Marion Center remain undefeated with a convincing victory over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
Marion Center led by one run in the top of the third but broke the game open with seven third-inning runs and five fourth-inning runs.
Skyler Olp and Parker Black also contributed three hits and three RBIs apiece. Olp earned his way on base four times. He doubled and scored three runs. Dakota Bracken scored three runs and had three stolen bases.
Black pitched the first 1 1/3 innings and earned the victory.
Austin Chambers accounted for three of the Red Dragons’ RBIs with a second inning home run.
Zachary Wickens pitched two innings and took the loss.
Marion Center (13-0) plays host to Homer-Center on Thursday. Purchase Line (2-9) plays a doubleheader at Harmony today.