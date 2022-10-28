CALIFORNIA — While they didn’t achieve the desired result, the Indiana High cross country teams rose to the occasion Thursday at the WPIAL Championships.
The Indians qualified three runners for next weekend’s PIAA Championships, and they felt good about that leaving the Roadman Park course in California for the third time this season. They also ran there at the Marty Uher Invitational on Sept. 3 and the TSTCA Championships just a week earlier, on Oct. 20.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the team,” Indiana coach Candice Lockard said. “We ran that course just a week ago, and every kid dropped time. The kids did everything they possibly could. Our goal as a team was to try to make it to states as a team, and we knew that that was going to be a challenge. I’d say they rose to the challenge. We did everything in our power.”
Qualifying for the PIAA meet on the boys’ side were seniors Jonathan Berzonsky and Seth Weaver, while freshman Addison Fry punched her ticket to Hershey in the girls’ competition.
Berzonsky posted a time of 17 minutes, 26 seconds to place 18th overall, and Weaver ran a 17:44 to place 26th in a field of 231 runners.
Fry finished 26th out of 203 runners in the girls’ race with a time of 21:07. Teammate Rachel Gill took 33rd (21:25) and missed qualifying by three places.
All season long, the ultimate goal for the Indians was to qualify both teams for the state meet in Hershey. They knew it was going to be difficult to do coming out of the WPIAL, the largest of the 12 PIAA districts. And they knew better than anyone how deep and loaded with talent the WPIAL is.
But they didn’t back away from it.
“We’re thrilled to have the individual qualifiers, but to take a whole team is something pretty special. That’s something that’s really hard to do in the WPIAL,” Lockard said. “We certainly knew it wasn’t going to be an easy goal, but we never abandoned that goal because it was going to be hard.”
Rounding out the Indiana boys’ top five finishers were Jacob Gill (63rd, 18:40), Will Berzonsky (72nd, 18:46) and Tommy Kauffman (91st, 19:08). The Indians placed ninth in a 32-team field.
The Indiana girls placed seventh out of 30 teams in the Class 2A competition, with the Indians’ top five runners finishing in the top 60. Chloe Hain placed 42nd (22:01), Emerson Davis was 48th (22:13) and Belinda Lin took 56th (22:32).
Another sign the Indians made improvements since the start of the season — specifically at the Roadman Park course — was the time between the runners. The girls’ and the boys’ top five runners were separated by less than 90 seconds.
“That is quality stuff on any metric, from first to fifth, to have them that tight, Lockard said. “We’ve always ran as a team. And they knew today they were running for individual places, but I still think first and foremost in everybody’s mind was ‘How did the team do?’ I think that makes them better individual runners, because they push each other, and they support each other, and they’ve done that all year.”