CALIFORNIA — While they didn’t achieve the desired result, the Indiana High cross country teams rose to the occasion Thursday at the WPIAL Championships.

The Indians qualified three runners for next weekend’s PIAA Championships, and they felt good about that leaving the Roadman Park course in California for the third time this season. They also ran there at the Marty Uher Invitational on Sept. 3 and the TSTCA Championships just a week earlier, on Oct. 20.

