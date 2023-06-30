Carlos Carter, an Indiana High School graduate and Shippensburg University alumnus, recently signed a contract with WWU Baskets Muenster and will begin his professional career with the German outfit at the start of the 2023-24 season.
WWU Baskets Muenster competes in the German Second Division. Carter will depart for Germany in August to take part in preseason training.
“My staff and I couldn’t be more happy for Carlos,” Shippensburg coach Chris Fite said. “We will always be indebted to ’Los for his commitment and all he has done for this program. The success he had during his time here is a product of his hard work and dedication. That work ethic and focus has now earned him an opportunity to extend his playing career as a professional. We wish him the best of luck.”
Carter graduated from Shippensburg in May with a double major in entrepreneurship and management after having been named the 2022-23 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division Athlete of the Year. He was also tabbed National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-District and Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Region.
The 6-foot-5 guard finished second in the conference in scoring at 18.4 points per game.
“The opportunity to play overseas means the world to me,” Carter said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid and I’m just very thankful for Muenster giving me an opportunity to continue my career. Coach Fite and associate head coach Jaren Gembe were amazing and really shaped me into the player I am today. Also thank you to my teammates who brought the best out of me every day!”
Carter finished his collegiate career with 1,339 points, which ranks him 15th in program history. He averaged 22 wins in his four seasons as a Raider, including a 19-11 overall record, a PSAC Eastern Division co-championship and a PSAC tournament semifinal berth in 2022-23.
