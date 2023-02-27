Nico Fanella was back on his feet Saturday.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 9:17 am
Nico Fanella was back on his feet Saturday.
Fanella, a sophomore at Indiana High School, won a WPIAL championship at 114 pounds in the Class 2A tournament at Chartiers Valley High School.
A week ago, Fanella suffered a medical scare that forced him to forfeit his championship match at the Eastern Section tournament.
Fanella (28-3), the fourth seed, went 4-0 Saturday, scoring a pin, a major decision and a decision to reach the championship match, where he scored a 3-2 decision over Jorden Williams (26-7), a junior and top seed from from Chartiers-Houston. Fanella opened with a pin of Freedom sophomore Camden Bruce (16-13) in 1:09 and then scored a 10-0 major decision over Avonworth freshman Auston Kosanoviv (29-12).
In the semifinals, Fanella scored a 1-0 decision over Burgettstown senior Parker Sentipal (41-3).
Two other Indiana wrestlers advanced to this weekend’s Southwest Regional tournament at Altoona. Carter Putt, a sophomore 121 pounder, and Will Turner, a junior at 152, won their third-place matches. Putt (31-8) topped Burrell sophomore Calio Zanella (32-18), 3-1, and Turner (27-9) scored a 9-4 decision over Burgettstown junior Rudy Brown (33-8).
Both went 2-0 before falling in the semifinals. Putt bounced back in the consolation semifinals with a pin of Bentworth senior Max Ivcic (24-6) in 2:32, and Turner followed suit by making quick work of Quaker Valley junior Jack Diemert (28-12), pinning him in 15 seconds.
