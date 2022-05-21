SLIPPERY ROCK — Some 400-meter runners collapse in fatigue at the end of their races. Some get sick and vomit.
Abbie Huey was brought to tears when she stepped off the track after winning the 400-meter dash at the WPIAL Individual Championships on Wednesday. The Indiana junior broke the 57-second barrier for the first time in her career, winning the Class 3A girls’ title with a time of 56.90.
It turned out to be one of her two WPIAL titles on the day. She won the 200 with a time of 25.01 later in the day — also a personal best — to bring home two gold medals. But it was her title in the 400 that left her in tears.
“I really never thought this would happen, but I’m super excited,” Huey said. “I was crying at the end. When I looked up there and saw it said 56.9, I started crying. I was so happy.”
With her victories and times, Huey enters the PIAA Championships in Shippensburg on May 27-28 as one of the favorites in both events. In total, four Indiana athletes secured a berth at the state meet in individual events along with the boys’ 1,600 relay team.
Like Huey, senior Owen Putt qualified in the 400 after running a personal-best time of 49.03 and placing second in the Class 3A boys’ race. The top four finishers in each event from the WPIAL automatically qualify for the PIAA meet.
In the boys’ pole vault, sophomore Charlie Weber and senior Josh Saurer each cleared 13 feet, 9 inches to place third and fourth, respectively, and advance together to the state championships.
“I’m excited because I finally get to go with somebody,” Weber said, pointing to Saurer. “I get to go with him now, and I think it’s going to make it a lot better being able to build off of each other.
“That’s what we’ve been doing all year. He’ll jump a height, I’ll jump a height. Or I’ll jump a height, and then he will. It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun to compete.”
“We’re bunking together!” an excited Saurer said to Weber.
In the final event of the meet, the Indians’ 1,600 relay team of Putt, Jacob Gill, Jon Berzonsky and Will Berzonsky placed fourth with a time of 3:26.18 to qualify and round out a successful day for Indiana.
By his own admission, Putt doesn’t run well in rainy and cold conditions, but that’s what he faced Wednesday. A steady rain fell most of the day with accompanying temperatures in the low 60s. Due to his pre-race preparation, it didn’t slow him down this time.
“Obviously, I’m overjoyed to make it to states,” Putt said. “This is my first year making it in the outdoor season. Coming into it, I knew I’d have to warm up a lot because of how rainy it was and how cold. I usually don’t run well when it’s cold, so I knew the importance of warming up.”
Butler senior Guinness Brown, the top seed entering the meet, won with a time of 48.66. Even though he didn’t beat him, Putt walked away from the race feeling energized after keeping up with Brown.
“I was trying to stay as close to Guinness as I could,” Putt said. “With the good competition in my heat, I’m satisfied with basically a 49-flat.”
In her 400 race, Huey seemed to start slowly out of the blocks, but that’s all part of her racing strategy. After the first 100 meters of the race, entering the first straightaway, she sat in sixth place. Then she made her move over the final 200 meters and ran away with the race, winning by more than a second.
“That’s my strategy,” Huey said. “My coach always tells me to stay calm because people like to go out fast like, ‘Oh, I need to be first out of the curve.’ But I have two more curves to run, so I really like to kick it in the middle, right at the 150 mark.
“I trust myself enough, so I just like to kind of lay back and just see what everyone else does. But, I mean, when I get to bigger meets, I need to start going all out from the start because I feel like I have more in me, especially at the end. No one was really with me. If I have someone pushing me, I still feel like I could drop my time.”