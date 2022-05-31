SHIPPENSBURG — If there is one thing Abbie Huey learned this weekend, it’s that she belongs. She belongs with the best sprinters in the state, even if she doubted that was the case.
The Indiana junior claimed a pair of state medals Saturday on the second day of the PIAA Track and Field Championships, placing third in the girls’ Class 3A 200-meter dash and sixth in the 400. It was the affirmation she needed.
“This weekend was an eye-opener, kind of like I can compete with the best in the state,” Huey said after her third-place finish in the 200 on Saturday afternoon. “I feel like my confidence going into this was not as good as it should be. But then after this, I’m realizing, ‘Hey, you have it in you.’ And it’s kind of like self-reflection, too.”
Self-reflection because a year ago, when she qualified for the state meet in both events as a sophomore but didn’t medal, Huey vowed to work harder and devote herself to her craft. A year later, she’s reaping the benefits of that hard work.
Huey ran personal-best times of 24.58 in the 200 and 56.60 in the 400 on the way to her medals.
“This weekend, once again, showed me your hard work pays off,” she said. “This is realizing that this is why I put in extra hours every day. When I’m competing with these girls, that’s when the extra reps, the extra sprints, that’s when it really counts.”
The Marion Center girls’ 3,200 relay team had a similar moment of affirmation Saturday morning. The Stingers’ team of Lydia Miller, Lilly Ryer, Mikayla Gatskie and Reagan Ryen entered the state meet seeded 11th with a time of 9 minutes, 58.42 seconds, but they knew their preparation had them within reach of a state medal.
“We knew we had a shot because all the times were like five to two seconds in front of us,” Ryer, a senior, said. “So we were just like, ‘We have to push the drive today, and we all have to do our best. It can’t just be one person, we’ve all got to do it.’ And we all stepped up today, and we were super well-prepared.”
When they crossed the finish line with a 9:49.61 and placed fifth, they were overjoyed.
“We’re just over the moon about placing fifth,” Ryer said.
“I definitely thought it would be challenging, but I was not expecting a 9:49 going into this, so when I saw it, I was shocked,” Miller said.
A junior, Ryen ran the anchor leg and sat in eighth place at one point during her leg. She rallied to bring the Stingers all the way back to the top five, avenging last year’s ninth-place finish that left them off the medal stand by one place.
“After last year getting ninth, I knew we all really wanted it this year,” said Ryen, who also competed individually in the Class 2A 800, “and this is the team to do it with, so I’m beyond excited. … Before this, we were (thinking) top eight, we can do it. But then we ended up getting fifth, and that’s just even better and it’s so exciting.”
For the fifth time in the past seven seasons, the Stingers qualified their 3,200 relay team, but this was just the second time in that span they earned a medal, having last done so in 2017 when they placed sixth.
“It feels really good being a freshman,” Gatskie said. “This is the most talented team I’ve been on. I just can’t believe it. It’s awesome.”
The Purchase Line girls’ 3,200 relay team — the first girls’ relay team in school history to qualify for the state meet — didn’t place, but the Red Dragons’ quartet of Rachael Ward, Mikeayla Ryen, Alonna Phillips and Alissa Phillips broke the school record by more than nine seconds with a time 10:19.16.
They entered the meet with a seeded time of 10:28.34, and they improved their time over the course of the season by more than a minute since running a 11:28 in the first meet of the season.
On the boys’ side, Marion Center junior Dillon Green didn’t place in the Class 2A 3,200 run, but he posted a personal-best time by more than 25 seconds with a 10:01.28.
For a two-time WPIAL champion — Huey won the 200 and 400 at the WPIAL meet on May 18 — she surprisingly entered the state meet questioning her abilities to compete at the state level. That all changed when she walked away with two medals.
“I’m very hard on myself, so when I see these times — I see a girl running a 23.6, a 24.1, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s really fast.’ I’m only running in the 25s,” Huey said. “And I just feel like it showed me what I’m capable of. I’ve never ran against this talent before, so I was pretty nervous coming into it, but this just helped me tremendously with my nerves and confidence.”