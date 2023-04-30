MARION CENTER — Just about every time she stepped onto the track Saturday afternoon, Abbie Huey set a record.

Be it a meet record or a school record, the Indiana senior ran in five record-setting performances in what will go down as one of the most memorable showings in the history of the Indiana County Principals’ Track and Field Championships. She set three meet records and one school record in individual events, and she capped her busy day by running the anchor leg on Indiana’s 1,600-meter relay team as the Indians broke a 24-year-old meet record.