MARION CENTER — Just about every time she stepped onto the track Saturday afternoon, Abbie Huey set a record.
Be it a meet record or a school record, the Indiana senior ran in five record-setting performances in what will go down as one of the most memorable showings in the history of the Indiana County Principals’ Track and Field Championships. She set three meet records and one school record in individual events, and she capped her busy day by running the anchor leg on Indiana’s 1,600-meter relay team as the Indians broke a 24-year-old meet record.
“Very, very tired. Definitely very tired,” an exhausted Huey said after the relay, her sixth race.
The highlight of her day was undoubtedly the win in the 100-meter dash. Her time of 11.94 seconds in the finals broke the meet record of 12.2 held by Purchase Line’s Cassidy Yeager since 2000 and shattered her own school record of 12.26. She also set meet records in the 200 (24.93) and 400 (58.95), even though neither time was her personal best.
“I’m very pleased with myself, and I definitely surprised myself in the 100,” Huey said. “Never thought I would go sub-12. But that was really nice to see that time on the board.”
In all, six meet records fell in the girls’ competition Saturday.
The defending state champion in Class 2A discus, Homer-Center senior Justley Sharp set the new mark in that event with a throw of 141 feet, 9 inches, and Marion Center senior Reagan Ryen broke the record in the 800 by more than a second with a 2:18.62.
The last record to fall was in the 1,600 relay. Indiana’s team of Cadence Ullman, Kate Mill, Eve Kuzneski and Huey ran a 4:08.97 to surpass the time of 4:09.6 that had stood since 1999. The relay wrapped up a dominant day for the Indiana girls’ team, who easily won the team title with 200 points. Marion Center was a distant second with 117.
Huey was voted the Most Valuable Track Athlete of the meet, while Sharp was voted the Most Valuable Field Athlete by the coaches.
“It does mean a lot,” Huey said of the honor. “It means my hard work all these four years always does pay off regardless of the level it’s at, if I’m at states or if I’m at a county meet.”
Sharp’s throw of 141-9 in discus broke Lexi Benamati’s 23-year-old record of 138-1. It was Sharp’s only toss over 140 feet on the day, but it was good enough to break another one of Benamati’s records. She also won the shot put with a throw of 45-0, finishing just 3½ inches shy of the county meet record Benamati set the same year as discus, in 2000.
Admittedly, Sharp has been in a bit of a slump since winning the Lady Spartan Invitational in Latrobe on April 14. That day, she threw 145-0, and although the past two weeks have been a struggle, she thinks she got back in the groove this week.
“I’ve been pretty down for the past couple weeks, especially this last week,” Sharp said, “but on Wednesday we kind of had a breakthrough at practice, and we’ve just been building off that. I was glad to get back to 45 feet today in shot. And discus, there’s still some work there.”
A season ago, Sharp broke Benamati’s records in both events at the District 6 meet. In the ensuing days, she received a congratulatory letter from Benamati.
“After districts, she actually sent me a letter and she was so great,” Sharp said. “She was so kind in it and was just really complimentary and just was really great about it. That was really cool. It’s nice to know that you’re getting to do things that someone who is amazing and did cool things and you’re getting to do those things, too.
“It’s similar to being compared sometimes to Angel (Piccirillo) in the sense that it’s just amazing to get to do some of the things that really cool people have gotten to do. I’m just really glad that I have that opportunity.”
Also winning events for the county champions Indians were Hannah Cowburn in the 100 hurdles (16.21) and 300 hurdles (50.88), Emerson Davis in the 3,200 (12:42.07) and Cadence Ullman in the high jump (5-2). Rounding out Indiana’s winners on the day was the 400 relay team of Cowburn, Mill, Kuzneski and Ullman with a time of 51.36.
Other individual winners were Purchase Line’s Maddy Beer in the javelin and Apollo-Ridge’s Syndey McCray in the long jump, Sophie Yard in the triple jump and Jessica Ross in the pole vault.
