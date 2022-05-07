What Abbie Huey did Friday would have been impressive in perfect weather conditions.
The conditions were far from perfect at the Altoona Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic, but she delivered nonetheless.
In the face of a steady daylong downpour that caused flooding across western Pennsylvania, Huey won the girls’ Class 3A 200- and 400-meter dashes. The Indiana junior broke her own school record and a 17-year-old meet record in the 200 with a time of 25.10 seconds, and she won the 400 with a 59.96.
“Today helped me to improve my mentality,” Huey said, “to know I can still go out there and have a good race and set a (personal-record) in this crappy weather.”
Huey was one of seven area athletes to win individual events Friday, and one of only two to win multiple events. The other was Homer-Center junior Justley Sharp, who won the girls’ Class 2A discus (125-3) and shot put (40-4¼).
Indiana senior Lizzy Lubold won the girls’ AAA javelin with a throw of 99-0 to help the Indians to a fifth-place team finish. River Valley’s Sara McConnell won the girls’ AA 400 with a time of 1:03.86.
On the boys’ side, Owen Putt won the Class 3A 400 in 50.25, giving Indiana three combined individual event winners on the day.
“It was a wet day, but a good day,” Indiana coach Steve Cochran said.
In the Class 2A boys’ competition, Marion Center’s Dillon Green won the 1,600 (4:51.54), and Purchase Line’s John Elick won the javelin (145-9).
Due to the weather, the meet was truncated and no preliminaries took place in track or field events. The throwers and jumpers had just three attempts each.
“I always challenge the kids no matter what the weather is like, what the conditions are like,” Indiana coach Steve Cochran said. “You just never know, like at districts or the state meet, if you get to that point, if we’re going to have to run in weather like this. So you’ve got to go out, and while we may not run our best times, we’ve just got to go out and compete.”
Huey turned that on its head with her time in the 200.
“I say that about the times, and she goes out and she PRs in the 200, sets the meet record,” Cochran said jokingly.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE: Indiana edged Oakland Catholic, 10-8, in a WPIAL Section 1-AA girls’ lacrosse match at a rain-soaked Andy Kuzneski Field on Friday evening.
Kennedi Kunkle continued her scoring prowess by pouring in five goals. Kyla Weaver racked up three goals, and Gianna Brody scored two.
Addie Lockard picked up four ground balls on defense, and Anna Buterbaugh made 11 saves in goal.
Indiana is 11-1 going into Tuesday’s Senior Salute game against Freeport.
IUP GOLF: Jack Buccigross shot a 2-under par 70 to move into a tie for 10th individually during the second round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic/East Region Men’s Golf Championships at Ravenwood Golf Club in Victory, N.Y., on Friday.
Buccigross’ score was tied for the best individual performance of the day. He sank four birdies on the front nine and moved up 44 spots on the leaderboard.
Buccigross enters the third and final round four strokes off the individual lead with a 2-over 146. Teammate Richie Kline joins Buccigross in a tie for 10th. Nolan Skaggs of St. Thomas Aquinas leads with a 2-under 142.
IUP shot a 10-over 298 as a team, improving by three strokes from the first round to move up three spots in the standings to a tie for ninth. The Crimson Hawks are seven strokes back of the cut line entering the final 18 holes.
St. Thomas Aquinas leads the tournament with a 10-over 586, Southern New Hampshire is second at 14-over 590, Charleston is third with a 15-over 591, and Davis & Elkins is fourth with a 16-over 592.
The top four teams earn bids to the Division II Championships at TPC Michigan in Detroit.