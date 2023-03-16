LEWISBURG — Indiana’s Preston Kessler is swimming in gold.
Kessler, a sophomore, claimed the third state championship of his blossoming career, defending his title in the 200-yard freestyle on the first day of the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships at Bucknell University on Wednesday.
Kessler posted a time of 1 minute, 39.27 seconds, beating Dallas’ Maddoc Watkins by 1.02 seconds.
A two-time state champion as a freshman, Kessler aims to defend his title in the 100 freestyler today.
Kessler also helped a couple relay teams reach the medal podium.
Indiana finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, posting a time of 1:25.66 and finishing behind first-place Bishop McDevitt, which won with a time of 1:24.30. Indiana’s team of sophomore joey Margita, sophomore Rey Nunez, junior Alex Bauer and Kessler came in nearly a full second ahead of third-place Riverside.
The 200 medley relay team of freshman Eli Aiken, Bauer, Margita and Kessler placed fifth at 1:37.24. Erie Cathedral Prep won with a time of 1:33.89.
Bauer finished fifth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:51.65. MMI’s Woobie Kupsky won in 1:49.99.
On the girls’ side, Peyton Scott led the way by helping the 200 medley relay team to a fourth-place finish in 1:49.92. She was second in a lineup with freshmen Maddy Bauer, Emme Fry and Sydney Anderson. Mount Pleasant won the event with a time of 1:46.71.
She also swam with freshman Morgan Grove, junior Hadley long and sophomore Bella Donatelli in placing eighth in the B final of the 200 freestyler relay. The quartet posted a time of 1:44.62.
Individually, Scott placed seventh in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2L08.47. Mapletown’s Ella Menear won in 2:02.13.
Scott swims her best event, the 100 breaststroke, today.