Indiana sophomore Preston Kessler won an individual title and helped a relay team secure another on the first day of the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championship at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool on Thursday.
Kessler won the boys’ 200-yard freestyle for the second straight year, winning the event with a time of 1 minute, 40.16 seconds, which was just three seconds shy of his qualifying time and more than a second better than second-place David Schlor of West Allegheny.
Indiana also won the 200 freestyle relay, with Kessler anchoring the effort. Joey Margita opened the relay, Rey Nunez swam second and Alex Bauer took the third leg before turning things over to Kessler. The quartet finished in 1:26.24, breaking the WPIAL record set last year by Riverside by 0.13 seconds. Riverside came in second, equaling last year’s time.
The meet continues today with Kessler looking to defend his title in the 100 freestyle. He also is the defending champion in both freestyle events.
Indiana swimmers claimed a handful of medals on the opening day.
Bauer led the way with a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley. Bauer, a junior, finished in 1:51.91, 0.53 seconds behind Northgate senior Matthew Purcell, who set the WPIAL record in 1:51.38.
Indiana placed third in the 200 medley relay, with the quartet of Eli Aiken, Bauer, Margita and Kessler coming in at 1:36.72. North Catholic won the title in 1:35.90, a WPIAL record.
In other events, Margita finished ninth in the 50 freestyle at 22.50 and 11th in the 100 butterfly at 54.09.
On the girls’ side, Indiana finished second in the 200 medley relay. Maddy Bauer, Peyton Scott, Emme Fry and Sydney Anderson clocked in at 1:49.82. Mount Pleasant cruised to the win in 1:45.86, shattering the meet record.
Indiana finished ninth in the 200 freestyle relay. Morgan Grove, Hadley long, Bella Donatelli and Scott posted a time of 1:43.75. Mount Pleasant shattered another meet record with a time of 1:35.90.
Anderson, a freshman, went on her own for a fourth-place finished in 200 freestyle. She came in at 158.68. Lily King of Mount Pleasant broke the meet record by two seconds and came in at 1:47.36.
Scott, a sophomore, finished sixth in the 200 individual medley at 2:10.77. Mapletown’s Ella Menear won in 2:03.96.