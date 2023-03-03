Preston Kessler

Indiana sophomore Preston Kessler won an individual title and helped a relay team secure another on the first day of the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championship at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool on Thursday.

Kessler won the boys’ 200-yard freestyle for the second straight year, winning the event with a time of 1 minute, 40.16 seconds, which was just three seconds shy of his qualifying time and more than a second better than second-place David Schlor of West Allegheny.

