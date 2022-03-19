LEWISBURG — Indiana’s Preston Kessler wrapped up his first state title on Friday and he’s going for another on Saturday.
Kessler, a freshman competing at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships, entered the 200-yard freestyle as the top seed and defending his ranking, winning the title with a time of 1 minute, 40.39 seconds.
He shaved nearly two seconds off his qualifying time of 1:42.04, a mark that wasn’t surpassing by anyone in the field, and won by nearly two seconds over Sharon sophomore Mark Cattron, who finished in 1:42.32.
Kessler entered Saturday with the fastest time in 100 freestyle at 44.94 seconds, nearly two seconds ahead of the two closest competitors, whose times are well above 46 seconds.
Alex Bauer, a sophomore, earned a medal in the 200 individual medley. He finished in 1:55.05, well ahead of eighth-place finisher Ryan Lee of Trinity and a second-and-half better than his qualifying time. Hampton senior Will Retsch won the event with a time of 1:50.59.
In other events Friday, Indiana’s 200 freestyle team made the B final and finished 13th overall at 1:30.83, which was nearly two seconds better than its qualifying time. The team consisted of Kessler, freshmen Joey Margita and Rey Nunez and Bauer. Riverside won the event with a time of 1:25.86.
In the girls’ meet, Peyton Scott placed seventh in the B final of the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12.38. Freeport freshman Kira Schrecengost won with a time of 2:09.51.