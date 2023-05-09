Harrison Martineau, a junior at Indiana High School, has emerged as one of the first Pennsylvania high school athletes to enter a name, image and likeness deal since the PIAA in December changed its rules.
The PIAA now permits high school athletes to enter into NIL sponsorship deals.
Jimmy Jet LLC, a newly formed private jet charter company looking to base its operations out of Jimmy Stewart Airport in Indiana, has engaged Martineau to represent its company via his name, image and likeness.
Martineau is a standout golfer, winning the past two PIAA section championships while shooting under par both years and qualifying for the PIAA tournament this past season.
Martineau will be representing Jimmy Jet’s brand at all his junior amateur tournaments and on his social media accounts. Per the PIAA rules, Martineau is not permitted to represent or be sponsored by any company or brand at his high school or PIAA athletic events.
“We are blessed to be able to give back to the Indiana community, which has produced so many amazing student athletes over the years,” James M. Miller, Jimmy Jet LLC CEO and president, said. “Harrison is a very talented golfer and a young man of integrity and hard work. We wish Harrison much success in his amateur endeavors.”
Jimmy Jet LLC., according to its website, is working with local government officials and the Jimmy Stewart Airport Authority to develop charter options at the airport.
