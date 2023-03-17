LEWISBURG — Indiana’s Peyton Scott joined her teammate atop the podium at the PIAA Swimming Championships at Bucknell University on Thursday.
Scott, a sophomore, won the state title in the Class 2A girls’ 100-yard breaststroke, claiming her first state championship and joining four-time state champion Preston Kessler, a sophomore who added the 100 freestyle to his take.
The WPIAL champion in the 100 breaststroke, Scott won the state title with a time of 1 minute, 2.42 seconds after finishing second in the event last year. She finished well ahead of the rest of the field, beating Lower Moreland’s Sue Bin Park by 0.62 seconds.
Scott made her first trip to the podium Wednesday when she was seventh in the 200 individual medley.
Kessler defended both of his titles from a year ago. He racked up his second gold medal of the meet and fourth in his career by winning the 100 freestyle in 44.54 seconds. He blew away the field, finishing well ahead of Springfield junior Will Cross, who was 1.22 seconds behind.
He won the 200 freestyle on Wednesday in 1:39.27.
Alex Bauer, a junior, placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 56.53 seconds. Mount Pleasant sophomore Joseph Gardner won with a time of 55.23.
Indiana placed seventh in the B final and 15th overall in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of sophomore Joey Margita, freshman Eli Aiken and sophomores Matthew Blystone and Rey Nunez finished in 3:22.91.
In the 1-meter diving event, Indiana’s Austin Shawl placed 13th with a score of 153.05 points.
In other girls’ events, Sydney Anderson, a freshman, placed seventh in the B final and 15th overall in the 100 freestyle at 54,20. She also kicked off the all-freshman 200 freestyle relay team, which placed third in the B final and 11th overall at 3:42.27. Other members of the relay team were Morgan Grove, Emme Fry and Maddy Bauer.