Charlie Weber isn’t your typical high school student.
For starters, the Indiana junior wants to attend a United States military academy, an opportunity a select few choose to pursue.
He’s also a pole vaulter, and that’s an event in track and field that doesn’t attract a lot of athletes. Even fewer master it.
Weber is one of the select few who can sprint down a runway with a long pole in both hands, stick it in a slot and vault up and over a bar that, in this case, is more than 14 feet from ground level.
That’s what Weber did last week at the WPIAL Championships at Slippery Rock University. He sailed 14 feet, 6 inches over the bar, landed softly in the mat below and sprang to his feet as the WPIAL champion.
He is the first male athlete from Indiana to win the event at the district level. Indiana’s Tae Sung Park won the state championship in 1990 with a height of 14-6 after finishing second at the WPIAL meet. Isaac Roadman holds the school record of 14-10 set in 2019. Kristen Moreau won the WPIAL girls’ pole vault in 2004.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Scott and Karen Weber
Sibling: Julia, 14
Pets: May, a cat
Plans after high school: Attend a military academy
Other scholastic sports in which you compete: Cross country and golf
Hobbies: Running, lifting, golfing, scuba diving, fishing, hunting
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite food: Italian sub
Food you refuse to eat: Mushrooms
Favorite video game: Madden
Favorite sport: I love track and field because it is a combination of many different events and talents that everyone has an opportunity to be good at.
When and why you started competing: I started competing in track and field in seventh grade, and I ran cross country in the fall of that year and was attracted to running track in the spring.
What attracted you to the pole vault? It was something that was different and I definitely wanted to try because it just seemed extremely fun.
Describe the event: I would describe it as running, jumping and flying through the air while attempting to avoid a heavy bar, and the feeling after clearing a bar is just incredible.
Pre-meet rituals or superstitions: The only pre meet rituals I participate in are just listening to music and drinking an energy drink to get excited.
How do you prepare for a meet? For me, it all starts a week in advance where I think about what I am eating to make weight. I then make sure that my practice schedule aligns with the goal for the week. Then when it is meet day, I drink amino acids as well as a lot of water after weigh-ins. I stay cool for the rest of the day until I jump and then it’s go time.
Biggest inspiration: The biggest inspiration I have for meets are the friends I have made through pole vaulting throughout the past year, and I feel like they inspire me to perform my best as well as motivate me to be the best version of myself on and off the track. These guys and girls are unlike any other groups because it doesn’t matter how well or horrible we all perform, it is still just amazing to be around them.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton
Favorite part of competing: I really just enjoy hanging out with all of the other vaulters, and I have made some really good friends from this sport I would have never had without the opportunity.
Favorite place to compete: I really enjoy competing at Slippery Rock. It is just one of the nicer places I get to jump.
Most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana: I have learned it is as much a team effort as an individual effort because I cannot do what I do without my coaches, teammates and family because they spend time helping me and making me a better athlete, person and teammate.
Something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember: “Its a great day to have a great day!” (Coach Steve Cochran)
In three words, describe yourself as an athlete: Dedicated, humbled, uplifting.
What was it like hitting your personal best and winning the title at the WPIAL meet? It felt amazing, just having the opportunity to compete alongside a lot of other great athletes was incredible. Winning the meet was just an added bonus to going to states because in the end, it was just my goal to return to states. I am extremely blessed that God had His eye out for me that day, and the feeling of not only jumping a PR but also getting gold was just incredible.
Goals heading into the state meet: My goal is definitely to stay calm and first of all have fun. I really would be thrilled to get a medal, and that is something that would mean so much to me. Other than that, I am going to bring my all and hopefully that gets the job done.
