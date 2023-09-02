SAXOBURG — Workhorse running back Tony Nicolazzo powered Knoch to a 30-24 win over Indiana in a WPIAL non-section game Friday night.
Nicolazzo carried 23 times for 103 yards to become the first 100-yard rusher against Indiana in the past two seasons. He scored the first three touchdowns, all on 1-yard runs.
Indiana had a chance in the fourth quarter to come back, but the Knoch defense held on the last three Indiana drives to seal the game.
It was a battle of field position in the first quarter with neither team being able to gain momentum on offense. Knoch senior linebacker Brady Plugh intercepted a Trevor Smith pass that was thrown into tight coverage.
Knoch failed to capitalize on that turnover, but ended the first quarter with Nicolazzo’s first touchdown run of the game.
Indiana started the second quarter from its 14-yard line, and senior linebacker Ethan Alwine made an athletic interception on a Smith attempt over the middle. Knoch capitalized on the turnover with another Nicolazzo run to give the Knights a 14-0 lead.
The Indians regained momentum on their next possession. The play of the drive was a 20-yard scamper by Smith, which he capitalized on by finishing the drive with a designed 8-yard touchdown run.
Indiana senior linebacker Anthony Kowchuck made a big hit, forcing a fumble on the next possession, and Evan Brocius scooped it up for a 64-yard return. The turnover set up a 33 yard field goal by Tristan Redinger.
Knoch started the second half with good field position at its 41 yard line followed up by more strong runs by Nicolazzo that put the Knights into field goal position. Kannon Trofimuk’s 26 yard field goal put the Knights up 24-17.
The Indians continued to get in their own way, committing costly penalties, notably an illegal block in the back that negated a 95 yard kickoff return by Levi Porter.
“We had some flags today that really hurt us,” Indiana senior linebacker Isaac Nygren said. “I think we answered back when they punched us in the mouth. Overall, I feel like our defense played well except for a few plays. We’re going to use this game as a wake up call and fix what needs to be fixed.”
Even with an uneven performance, there were highlights for Indiana. Evan Brocius had the highlight of the night with a 25-yard sideline toe-tapper catch that caused a stir from the crowd.
Porter continued his strong start to the season and is running more confidently compared to last year.
Smith was intercepted three times, but his nifty running kept Indiana in the game.
“Knoch is a good team and played us hard the entire game,” Smith said. “We had some penalties and mistakes, but also I need to improve and avoid throwing interceptions.”
Carson Beatty applied constant pressure on defense and gave Knoch quarterback Codi Mullen a headache all night.
“We knew they would come in ready to play, and we were able to hold them on their last three drives, but it took everything we had,” Knoch’s Alwine said.
Knoch second-year coach Tim Burchett and his team improved to 2-0.
“I felt our defense today was stifling,” he said, “but we played ugly on offense and must be better. Ethan played well and since they played two high safety most of the game, we were able to run the ball with Nicolazzo.”
“We weren’t able to execute on offense,” Indiana coach Brad Wright said. “Knoch controlled the line of scrimmage. The two penalties on special teams hurt us and the false start late in the game were mental mistakes that we need to clean up.”
Next up for Indiana is a home game against Shadyside Academy.
